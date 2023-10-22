Collin Morikawa wins Zozo Championship to end 27-month drought on PGA Tour

He broke through Sunday with a 7-under-par 63 for a six-shot victory at the Narashino Country Club at Inzai City, just outside Tokyo.

But more important was a victory — anywhere, any victory — after a 27-month winless streak on the PGA Tour that started prompting questions about his game.

American Collin Morikawa called winning the Zozo Championship in Japan “incredible,” a special way to close the season for a player whose great-grandparents emigrated from the country.

“It feels so good, I can’t even explain it,” Morikawa said of his sixth PGA Tour win. “I knew I was going to get here at some point. It’s like getting your first win, your first major.”

Morikawa added that he hadn’t done much to change his game, but acknowledged “the thoughts in your head start piling up.” He said part of the challenge was not to overreact to losing.

“I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong,” he said. “What’s the reasoning behind finishing second — that versus a win. This win means the world. Being in Japan and being half Japanese. A lot has come through over the past week.”

Americans Beau Hossler and Eric Cole were second, six back with closing-round 70s.

Morikawa is clearly at home in Japan. He said he arrived last week with his wife and they began eating their way through the Japanese capital — everything from high-end to street food.

Though his connections are distant, local fans almost claim him as their own. He doesn’t speak the language, his mother’s roots are in Hong Kong, but he does carry a Japanese family name and an interest in learning more.

Morikawa started two shots behind 54-hole leader Justin Suh, who faded badly looking for his first PGA Tour win. He finished with a 74.

Morikawa had four birdies on the front nine, consistently hit fairways, which he didn’t in the second and third round, and kept pulling away with three more on the back nine, including one from 10 feet on the 18th.

Morikawa’s last PGA Tour title was the 2021 British Open — he also won the 2020 PGA Championship — and followed it a few months later by becoming the first American to finish as the European Tour’s No. 1 player, taking the DP World Tour Championship.

Fellow American Suh had a one-stroke lead after 54 holes but couldn’t hold on.

LPGA — Australian Minjee Lee weathered a late rally by Alison Lee to eventually defeat the American on the first playoff hole and win the LPGA South Korea tournament.

Both players finished at 16-under 272 on the Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul to force a playoff, where the Australian made a birdie at the par-4 18th after her namesake saw her birdie attempt narrowly miss.

“These last few holes, I was quite excited to play, and you know, we always want to be putting ourselves in that position, in the contending position, week in, week out and I was lucky enough to do it this week,” Minjee Lee said.

The 27-year-old is the third player from Australia to reach double digits in Tour victories, joining Jan Stephenson (16) and Karrie Webb (41).

America’s Lee is still searching for her first tour victory, but can count herself desperately unlucky after mounting a strong comeback to force what had appeared to be an unlikely playoff after making bogey at the 16th to trail Minjee Lee by two shots.

But clutch birdie putts at the 17th and 18th, to go with five other birdies and two bogeys, helped her finish with a 67 and draw level with the Australian, who had five birdies and a lone bogey in her round of 68.

Defending champion Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born New Zealander, shot 69 to finish 14-under 274 and was two strokes behind in third place.

Angel Yin (67) followed her breakthrough win at the LPGA Shanghai event last week with a fourth-place finish at 13-under 275.

Champions — Harrison Frazar won his first PGA Tour Champions title when he birdied the 18th hole for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff with Richard Green, and then made an 8-foot birdie on the first extra hole at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond.

Green also closed with a 69, helped by a 10-foot par putt on the 15th and an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. But he failed to birdie the 516-yard closing hole at the Country Club of Richmond, opening the door for Frazar and Brett Quigley in the final group.

Quigley birdied the 16th and 17th, and he had a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole that he left inches short for a 71 to finish alone in third, one shot behind.

Frazar didn’t make his first birdie until the 11th hole, but he hit a superb wedge from 75 yards to short range for birdie on the 16th, and he two-putted for birdie from 40 feet on the 18th.

Frazar and Green finished at 11-under 205.

Steve Stricker clinched his first Charles Schwab Cup title even though he skipped the tournament.

European — Adrian Meronk overcame two bogeys in his first three holes to shoot a final-round 6-under 66 and win the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, Spain, for his third European tour victory of the season.

Meronk finished at 16 under for the tournament to earn a one-stroke win over Matti Schmid (71) at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain.

Meronk followed up the slow start by making two eagles on the front nine, including a hole-out from 121 yards on the par-4 ninth hole. He then had four birdies on the back nine, including one on the par-3 17th to take over the lead for good.

Richard Mansell of England finished two shots off the lead after bogeying the 17th hole to close with a 4-under 68. Schmid bogeyed the 16th hole and missed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th which would have forced a playoff with Meronk.

American Chase Hanna shot a bogey-free 66 to finish at 13 under in a tie for fourth place, securing his European Tour card for next season.

LIV — Anirban Lahiri shot a 7-under 65 and Bryson DeChambeau delivered the theatrics on the back nine to lead the Crushers to a two-shot victory over the RangeGoats in the LIV Golf team championship in Doral, Fla.

The scores from all four players on every team counted in the final event of LIV Golf’s second season, and the Crushers were in control for almost all of the back nine, and led by four shots as the final group reached the 18th hole.

DeChambeau made only one par on the back nine and shot 67. Charles Howell III had a 72 and Paul Casey had a 73. The Crushers won $14 million from the $50 million purse. Of that payoff, 60 percent goes to the team and the players divide the rest — $1.4 million per player.

Bubba Watson birdied the 18th for a 67 to lead the RangeGoats. Talor Gooch, who won the individual points title this season, and Thomas Pieters each had 70. Harold Varner III shot 72.

The RangeGoats were still only two behind until Gooch put his tee shot on the 18th into the water, making bogey and leaving the Crushers in a solid position. DeChambeau made his most remarkable birdie on the reachable 16th, which he hit long and left near the second green. He hit a high wedge over a concession area to about 18 feet and made the putt.

Lahiri played bogey-free for the low round among the four teams playing for the title.

The defending champion 4 Aces never had a chance, with Dustin Johnson closing with a 75 and only one player — Peter Uihlein with a 69 — breaking 70. They finished last among the four teams. Torque finished third.







