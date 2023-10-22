Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs look lost as Raiders offense continues to struggle

With Adams and Josh Jacobs held in check, Las Vegas was shut down by the Chicago Bears in an ugly 30-12 loss on Sunday. The Raiders finished with 20 first downs and 235 yards.

Davante Adams wanted the ball, and he got it — for a while at least. By the time he was targeted again, the game was basically over.

“We just got to mix it up a little better,” said Adams, who had seven receptions for 57 yards. “I just think it’s about just keeping the defense honest and making it a little easier on the quarterback.

“We got to do it as wideouts. We got to get the run game going, and there are all these things we’ve been struggling with all year (that) is making it tougher on the quarterback.”

Las Vegas played without Jimmy Garoppolo because of a back injury. Brian Hoyer started in Garoppolo’s place and threw two interceptions, including one that was intended for Adams, but instead was returned by Jaylon Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown with 5:36 left.

It was a blown opportunity for the Raiders (3-4), who had won two in a row. Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie free agent from Division 2 Shepherd University, made his first NFL start for the Bears in the team’s first home win in almost 13 months.

“I don’t think it was that we weren’t ready to play,” Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said. “I think our guys had energy and juice. We were excited for this opportunity. Like I said, we lost control of the line of scrimmage and then we kind of were playing the game backward. That’s not really a formula that has suited us.”

The 30-year-old Adams was acquired in a March 2022 trade with Green Bay for first- and second-round draft picks. The All-Pro receiver caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with Las Vegas.

But he was targeted a total of nine times in home wins over Green Bay and the Patriots, and he made it clear this week that he felt that wasn’t enough. Early on, it sure seemed as if Adams’ message had landed. He had three receptions for 29 yards on his team’s first drive, but didn’t have another pass thrown in his direction until he caught a 5-yard ball with about three minutes left in the third.

Adams’ simmering frustration is only one of the offensive issues for Las Vegas. Jacobs, who led the NFL with a career-high 1,653 yards rushing last season, had 35 yards on 11 carries against Chicago (2-5). He has just 347 yards rushing this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

With Adams and Jacobs struggling to get going, Las Vegas is averaging just 16 points per game.

“I have to figure out something,” McDaniels said. “We have to figure out something as a staff, as a team, to try to be able to be more productive, more disruptive, more productive on offense, score more points obviously. Right now it isn’t good enough. It needs to get better.”

Watson knocked out, but still Browns’ starter

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson made his first start in nearly a month Sunday at Indianapolis, then left after taking a big hit in the first quarter and did not return.

He went to the medical tent twice and was cleared to return after going through the concussion protocol, but coach Kevin Stefanski opted not to put his $230 million franchise quarterback in jeopardy of additional injury. It didn’t take Stefanski long to clarify his plans for Watson next week.

“He’s our starter moving forward, he’s our starter in Seattle,” Stefanski said after a thrilling 39-38 victory at Indianapolis. “I just, it’s always going to be my decision to protect our players.”

Watson was scrambling toward the Colts sideline when he tried to throw the ball against his body. As he leapt into the air, Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingo hit Watson in the chest, driving him into the ground as the back of Watson’s head bounced off the turf.

Watson hadn’t played since suffering a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder Sept. 24 and only returned to practice this week after last working out with his teammates Sept. 29. He didn’t look like his usual self Sunday, 1 of 5 with an interception when he left.

NFL fighting mad

⋅ In a memo sent to clubs on Wednesday after pregame fights marred both the 49ers-Browns and the Cowboys-Chargers games last week, the league said “fighting is never acceptable” and it plans to “strongly enforce” its game-day policies. Penalties include disqualification, significant fines, and/or suspension without pay. The memo also emphasized three key points: Teams must warm up within their own 45-yard line, players or club personnel can be disqualified for actions that happen pregame, and video will be used to determine if pregame actions warrant discipline after the fact.

⋅ Arizona left tackle D.J. Humphries was ejected in the second quarter of his team’s loss at Seattle for making contact with an official following a wild play where Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs was intercepted by Devon Witherspoon in the end zone, but the turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty against Boye Mafe. At the end of the interception return there was a scrum where Humphries and Seattle’s Jordyn Brooks both swung hands at each other and made contact with an official. Humphries was ruled to be the guilty party and was disqualified.

⋅ The Falcons played most of their win at the Buccaneers without rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who felt ill during pregame drills. He had just one carry for 3 yards after entering the game leading the team with 404 yards on 81 attempts; Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson shared the workload without him as the Falcons finished with 156 yards rushing.