EMass Football: By snapping Catholic Memorial’s win streak, St. John’s Prep takes over No. 1 in Top 20

After stopping Catholic Memorial’s 27-game win streak against MIAA competition with a 19-8 win Saturday, St. John’s Prep takes over the top position in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll.

Andover supplants Central Catholic at No. 11 with a head-to-head win for the MVC Division 1 title, and Walpole debuts after backing up an upset of Milton with a convincing win over Braintree. Bishop Feehan survived a triple-overtime thriller to beat Bishop Fenwick on Thursday night. Dartmouth and Shawsheen debut as a pair of the nine remaining unbeaten teams in Eastern Mass.