EMass Football: By snapping Catholic Memorial’s win streak, St. John’s Prep takes over No. 1 in Top 20

After stopping Catholic Memorial’s 27-game win streak against MIAA competition with a 19-8 win Saturday, St. John’s Prep takes over the top position in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll.
Andover supplants Central Catholic at No. 11 with a head-to-head win for the MVC Division 1 title, and Walpole debuts after backing up an upset of Milton with a convincing win over Braintree. Bishop Feehan survived a triple-overtime thriller to beat Bishop Fenwick on Thursday night. Dartmouth and Shawsheen debut as a pair of the nine remaining unbeaten teams in Eastern Mass.
The Globe’s Top 20 football poll
(As of Oct. 23, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.)
Advertisement
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. John’s Prep
|7-0-0
|2
|2.
|Catholic Memorial
|4-2-0
|1
|3.
|Xaverian
|5-2-0
|3
|4.
|King Philip
|7-0-0
|4
|5.
|Milford
|6-1-0
|5
|6.
|Everett
|6-1-0
|6
|7.
|Billerica
|7-0-0
|7
|8.
|Hanover
|7-0-0
|8
|9.
|Duxbury
|5-1-0
|9
|10.
|Methuen
|5-2-0
|10
|11.
|Andover
|6-1-0
|–
|12.
|Peabody
|7-0-0
|12
|13.
|Foxborough
|6-1-0
|14
|14.
|Marshfield
|5-2-0
|13
|15.
|Needham
|6-1-0
|17
|16.
|Walpole
|4-3-0
|–
|17.
|Bishop Feehan
|6-1-0
|19
|18.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|6-1-0
|18
|19.
|Dartmouth
|7-0-0
|–
|20.
|Shawsheen
|7-0-0
|–