Jake DeBrusk back in Bruins lineup after benching, but Milan Lucic out after leaving pregame skate

Coach Jim Montgomery said during a pregame chat that several players were dealing with “nicks” that left his lineup in limbo until the last minute.

The Bruins were without Milan Lucic, however, after the left winger left the pregame skate moments after it started. Lucic walked gingerly and with some assistance down the tunnel. Lucic took a shot off the boot right before Morgan Geekie’s goal Saturday night and this may be the lingering effects of that.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake DeBrusk jumped back into the Bruins lineup Sunday night against the Ducks, a day after the right winger was benched against the Kings for being late to a team meeting.

DeBrusk, scoreless through three games, started the game playing with rookie center Matt Poitras and Morgan Geekie on the right side.

Montgomery said his message to DeBrusk regarding the one-game punishment was simple.

“Yesterday’s over with, we worry about today and he gets a chance here to come back and help us win hockey games,” said the coach.

Montgomery indicated DeBrusk dealt with the consequences of his actions “like a pro.”

The coach said the benching wasn’t a warning to the team, in particular the younger players.

“No, there’s just a standard that we believe in here and when that standard isn’t met, there’s repercussions but yesterday’s over with again, it’s a new day and we’re moving forward,” said Montgomery.

Patrick Brown, who took DeBrusk spot in the lineup in Los Angeles, remained on duty, occupying Lucic’s spot on the fourth line.

Derek Forbort, who collected a pair of assists in the win over the Kings, was out of the lineup and is “day to day with a lower body [injury],” according to Montgomery.

The coach mentioned earlier that Forbort had tweaked his groin early in training camp, though the big defenseman said he “was fine” after the win over the Kings.

Kevin Shattenkirk, normally Forbort’s partner, returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday. His replacement against the Kings, Ian Mitchell, remained in the lineup.

Another day, another homecoming.

Sunday night it was Hampus Lindholm, who spent the first eight years of his career in Anaheim before being dealt to Boston. He is still a fan favorite at the barn once known as the Arrowhead Pond.

“I’ve already been back once, so I think that’s probably when you really feel those little butterflies coming back,” said Lindholm. “But of course, I’ve been there for so long, so many years, so of course it’s always special going there, but I hope for two big points from the boys.”

Additionally, Shattenkirk spent the last three seasons with the Ducks.

With the Bruins playing their second game in less than 24 hours, Montgomery said he tries to keep things simple and light. “You try not to give them too much information [or] overload them,” he said. “You don’t want them thinking just because with three [games] in four [days] and really it’s three in three and half almost with travel, you just want to be linear. You want to play north, you want to play simple, and you want to be able to win foot races to pucks.” ... Rafter check: The Ducks have three retired jerseys: Paul Kariya (9), who played when the club was known as the Mighty Ducks, Teemu Selanne (8), and Scott Niedermayer (27) ... Did you remember that Montgomery and Kariya played together at the University of Maine in the early 1990s? ... Song of the night: “Nonstop” by Drake.

