Mac Jones engineered the touchdown drive of his Patriots career, and the signature victory he’s been lacking

Sitting instead on the home bench, eyes down and staring at the turf, Jones waited out the excruciating seconds, lifting his head only briefly for a quick squirt from his water bottle or a quicker glance at the giant end zone scoreboard to his left. Having just engineered the touchdown drive of his Patriot life, an eight-play, 75-yard masterpiece that delivered the Patriots a 29-25 lead in the waning seconds, Jones couldn’t watch the live action.

FOXBOROUGH — In the last 12 seconds of football that were played Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, the Buffalo Bills were able to get off two final plays.

But when the last tick of the clock expired and the Bills limped harmlessly toward home, Jones erupted out of that seat, hopping and sprinting his way back onto the field, falling into the waiting arms, hugs, high-fives and head slaps of teammates so eager to congratulate him. For this one game, during this one crisp, fall afternoon, against these heavily-favored and once-mighty Bills, Jones was everything the Patriots could have wanted in a quarterback, his calm in the middle of a fourth-quarter storm delivering the signature win of his three years in New England.

“He just did a great job in crunch time,” said tight end Mike Gesicki, the recipient of Jones’s 1-yard, game-winning touchdown throw. “In the biggest moments of the game when our best was needed he delivered.”

This was officially the second game-winning, comeback drive of Jones’s career, but this one is both more impressive and more important than a rookie year win over an overmatched Texans team he was able to beat with the last of four field goal drives. Without another comeback since that Week 5 win in 2021, despite many opportunities, Jones has been much maligned and often doubted. But just as he repeatedly promised he could, and would, Jones tuned out the noise, and turned in a gem.

It’s the final drive that will deservedly be remembered most, but the entire fourth quarter was a testament to Jones’s resilience, poise, patience, and decision-making. Handed the ball with 1:58 to go, his team down by 3 after Kendrick Bourne’s fumble set up the Bills for their second TD drive of the quarter, one that saw them take their first lead of the game at 25-22, Mac and the offense went to work. Using the two-minute, no-huddle offense center David Andrews said had been featured and repeated all week at practice, behind a similarly embattled offensive line that finally gave him a clean pocket, alongside a running game that carved out much needed chunk plays, Jones lit it up.

When a field goal would have been enough for overtime, Jones went big.

It started with a catch and run to Rhamondre Stevenson for 34 yards.

An over-the-middle strike against the blitz that ended with a big hit also ended in a 14-yard completion to Hunter Henry.

An 8-yard pass to DeVante Parker.

A shotgun pass to Stevenson for 10 more yards.

A third New England timeout — 23 seconds to play. Ball on the Buffalo 7.

A short throw to the left to Demario Douglas for 6 yards.

A defensive penalty on Buffalo, and a second Buffalo timeout. Ball on the 1.

An incomplete pass over the middle, a missed opportunity by Jones, who had an open Douglas in the end zone. Unfazed, he went back under center, 15 seconds to play.

The 1-yard connection to Gesicki.

And then — bedlam. Guard Cole Strange wrapping his meaty arms around Jones’s neck as they bounded off the field. A sizable home crowd still in the building to bellow from their seats. Joy where there had been so much frustration.

From 1-5 to 2-5 might not seem like much, but for Jones, it was like a hard right turn from the road to nowhere to the road to somewhere.

“We watched those guys take ownership in practice, they had a great week of preparation, Mac had a great week, the tight ends, the receivers, it showed tonight,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “They picked us up. It felt good watching those guys. I know they feel good that they could win the game for us when it mattered. I’m happy for Mac — he fought through adversity and came out and had a brilliant game.”

Peppers wasn’t the only one determined to change the narrative that Jones can’t be the long-term answer for this franchise.

From defensive end Deatrich Wise: “This season we’ve seen him take on a lot, he’s always put the blame on himself, he’s always been the one to take ownership of things that weren’t even his fault, he still took ownership, and to see him every day from Week 1 to now, in practice still being the same person, still having that drive, still rallying guys around him … it was his preparation and the opportunity finally met and he had a tremendous game.”

From Gesicki: “I don’t think a lot of the talk that happens with him is fair, honestly, and I think he’s done an unbelievable job blocking that out, an unbelievable job internally leading us throughout all that adversity. Today, back against the wall, hearing all the talk about us with a chance to win the game and we can’t close it out and today we had the chance and he stood in there and delivered play after play after play.”

From Andrews: “Mac did a great job today, making the right decisions all day, and obviously the big drive at the end, playing his best football when it mattered and that’s what we needed.”

For his part, Jones likes to call it a crumb, one to be collected along the way to building a full loaf of bread (seriously, that was his analogy). But this was a big day. This was the ability to outlast Allen’s own fourth-quarter fireworks, to stop a three-game losing streak and earn an important divisional win, to overcome the late turnover and engineer the comeback.

“I went up to him [before the drive] and said, what would Mike [Jordan] and Kobe do right now? They’ll ice the game. They’ll win it,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said. “I went up to him, looked right in his eyes, grabbed his helmet and said ‘I need you.’ ”

This was delivering.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.