Mac Jones, Patriots finally show resilience and fight through adversity in comeback win over Bills

The Patriots’ dynasty of 2001-19 was built on resilience and fighting through adversity. And with Mike Vrabel, Dante Scarnecchia and a host of other team legends on hand, Jones and Belichick delivered a victory Sunday that must have made the old guys proud.

A handful of teammates mobbed Mac Jones at midfield. Center David Andrews found Bill Belichick at midfield, gave his coach a hearty smack and followed it up with a big handshake. It was a rewarding day for Belichick and Jones, after weeks of constant criticism and speculation about their jobs.

The Patriots had every reason to fold in the fourth quarter, with the Bills threatening and the Patriots coughing up a fumble with five minutes left. But twice the Patriots authored clutch drives in the fourth quarter that have been sorely lacking since Tom Brady left four years ago.

Leading, 16-10, in the fourth quarter, Jones hit a couple of big throws, Bill O’Brien called the perfect play on the goal line, and the Patriots were able to march 66 yards for a touchdown and milk more than six minutes off the clock.

Then with just 1:45 left, after the Bills had scored two touchdowns and stolen all of the momentum, Jones and the offense didn’t flinch, marching 75 yards for the game-winning score. It included a 34-yard scamper by Rhamondre Stephenson, a perfect throw from Jones to Hunter Henry on third and 8 while Jones took a big hit in the pocket, and then an easy pitch and catch to Mike Gesicki for the touchdown with just 12 seconds left.

The win was everything the Patriots hadn’t done the last few years. It was their first win over the Bills in five tries. It was Jones’s second fourth-quarter comeback of his career (2021 against the Texans). And it was the first time Jones won a game with the other team scoring at least 25 points.

The Patriots are only 2-5 and have a long road ahead to get back into playoff contention. But it was an impressive win, and with 10 games remaining, it perhaps could be a building block for the rest of the season.

▪ This was a great game for Jones to build on for several reasons. He didn’t make many big plays through the first three quarters, throwing for just 145 yards, but Sunday’s game should show Jones that as long as he plays safe and doesn’t turn over the ball, the Patriots will have a chance to win.

Then Jones rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter, completing 11 of 13 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns for 147.0 rating. He hung in the pocket, delivered the ball, and managed the clock perfectly. It was the best fourth quarter of his career, and should only serve to build his confidence.

▪ The Patriots’ defense gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it doesn’t minimize how well the unit played against the Bills’ No. 3-ranked scoring offense. The Bills gained just 339 total yards on 5.1 yards per play (the Patriots averaged 6.6), created an early turnover, held the Bills to field goals in the first half, and got a crucial turnover on downs in the third quarter.

The defensive front was particularly impressive, especially playing without Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, and Keion White. But Josh Allen was hit six times and was consistently running for his life outside the pocket, and the Bills’ run game only averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Davon Godchaux had five tackles and a QB hit and Christian Barmore had three tackles and a sack. Anfernee Jennings also had six tackles and made a few important shoestring stops. Ja’Whaun Bentley had a huge hit on Dalton Kincaid to knock the ball out on fourth and 2.

The Patriots had a few too many missed tackles — Kyle Dugger on a 17-yard catch by Latavius Murray, and J.C. Jackson on Stefon Diggs’s 25-yard touchdown — but the defense did an admirable job of slowing down the Bills considering their injury woes.

▪ All Demario Douglas does is make plays. The rookie sixth-round pick was the Patriots’ most electric player. He had four catches for 54 yards, which included two nice run-after-catches, a diving catch over the middle, and a sliding catch near the goal line in the fourth quarter. He also had a 20-yard run on an end-around, and a 25-yard punt return. The Patriots need to get the ball in his hands early and often.

▪ Once again, Belichick opted for short field goals and showed no faith in his offense. On the opening drive, the Patriots get the ball inside the red zone, go run-run-run, then kick a field goal on fourth and 2, when the analytics said they clearly should have gone for it.

Later in the second quarter, Jones threw short of the sticks on third and 10, then Belichick opted for a 24-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 3.

It’s a good thing the Patriots scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter, because Belichick’s conservative decision-making in the first half almost cost them.

▪ Boy, are the Bills a mess. The defense is a shell of itself with linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Daquan Jones and cornerback Tre’Davious White out with injuries. And the Bills couldn’t stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Their right guard lined up in the neutral zone on third and inches. An offensive pass interference by Murray negated a touchdown. Tyler Bass missed a 42-yard field goal attempt. A busted play forced Josh Allen to take a 7-yard sack in the red zone. The protection in front of Allen was a mess, and he didn’t help himself by constantly firing wild passes to his receivers.

The Bills dropped to 4-3, two of their losses have come to Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, and the defense is playing a bunch of backups. The Bills’ Super Bowl hopes look more like a dream than reality right now.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.