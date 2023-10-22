Matt Poitras scores first two NHL goals to help Bruins beat Ducks, sweep California trip

They were the first two strikes of Poitras’s career as the 19-year-old continues to solidify his case to stay with the big boys for the rest of the season.

The Bruins rookie potted a pair of third-period goals to propel his club to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the Ducks at the Honda Center.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matt Poitras, who could easily be mistaken for a kid looking to grab a fast pass to Space Mountain, might just have secured his fast pass to an NHL career Sunday night in the shadows of Disneyland.

For the record, Poitras has never been to Disneyland, but he has been to Disney World.

Asked to compare that dream vacation to his dream of scoring an NHL goal, the baby-faced Poitras was quick to say: “This is better. Way better.”

The win allowed the Bruins to complete a California sweep and remain unbeaten (5-0-0) on the season but will always be remembered as Poitras’s party.

Trailing, 1-0, the visitors got a lift from the large contingent of Bruins fans who got loud after Mason McTavish’s goal put their team in the hole.

Jake DeBrusk started the tying goal by chipping a puck to a racing Ian Mitchell, who floated it to Morgan Geekie streaking down the left side. Poitras was the trailer and when Geekie dished it to the front the rookie beat two defenders before snapping it past John Gibson.

On the second, DeBrusk snapped one off Gibson’s pads and Poitras, again hanging around in front, cashed in the rebound.

“Feeling pretty good right now,” said Poitras, acknowledging some frustration had set in after a pair of pointless games. “It’s pretty surreal. I mean, just seeing the puck go in the net, that was really exciting. I don’t really know what I did, but I kind of blacked out a little bit, but super excited and super happy.”

DeBrusk, who gave Poitras high marks for his goal celebration, said it brought back memories of his first goal.

“Yeah, it’s special. I remember my first goal and to be honest with you, I want to be a part of his first goal, selfishly, because I think he’s going to have a pretty good career,” DeBrusk said. “It’s a special moment and you’re just really happy for the guy.”

Brad Marchand’s empty-netter, his third goal in three games, sealed it.

It was a pretty boring affair until the Poitras fireworks in the third as both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs.

Marchand renewed acquaintances with former Bruin Urho Vaakanainen less than a minute after puck drop and there were no pleasantries exchanged.

Unless a little lumber to the back is your hockey version of “How ya been?”

Vaakanainen, who was sent out West by the Bruins as part of the package to acquire Hampus Lindholm in 2022, got away with a cross-check on Marchand behind the net.

The Bruins captain’s retaliatory chop on Vaakanainen did not go unnoticed, however, and Marchand was in the box just 29 seconds in. For the record, it was no glancing blow as Marchand’s stick snapped in the process.

The Ducks couldn’t take advantage, however, and the Bruins landed several good chances during the kill. The best was DeBrusk’s poke-check steal and breakaway. The speedy winger beat Gibson but couldn’t beat the left post.

“Yeah, I rang the post pretty hard there,” said DeBrusk.

The pace was more Sanka than Starbucks over the first 20 minutes.

The only substantial sequence by the hosts was squashed on a nifty three-save sequence (stick, right pad, left pad) by Linus Ullmark on Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, and Troy Terry.

Already down defenseman Derek Forbort (lower body), the Bruins escaped a scare late in the first when Matt Grzelcyk had to head to the room after Sam Carrick leveled him with a high hit in front of the Anaheim net. Grzelcyk came back after a short visit to the repair shop.

Things started percolating a little more in the second, with each club getting sicker of each other.

With Mitchell off for delay of game (his backhand clearing attempt went right into the stands), the Ducks started swarming, landing several testers, the best a Terry rising wrister from the dot that Ullmark snagged.

As he often does, Charlie McAvoy picked up his teammates by jolting Zegras with a blast into the corner boards.

While Zegras collected his thoughts, teammate Max Jones went after Grzelcyk to respond (apparently, he didn’t want a piece of McAvoy). This prompted Charlie Coyle to intercede and rip off Jones’s helmet. After the ice chips settled, Jones and Coyle were in the box with matching roughing minors.

Mitchell found himself back in the box (tripping), but a tripping call on Terry negated most of it.

With the clubs skating four aside, Poitras slipped out from behind the net and laid a doorstep feed on the stick of the steaming Shattenkirk, but his quickie was squeezed by Gibson and the clubs headed to the dressing room with zeroes after 40.

