MLS Playoffs: Here’s the schedule for the wild card games and first round

The MLS playoffs are set, and the postseason offers a chance for the stumbling Revolution to reset.
New England draws the No. 5 seed and will play the No. 4 seed Philadelphia Union in a best-of-three first-round series. The Revolution finished off the regular season with a 2-1 win against the Union on Saturday, providing some optimism entering the matchup.
Here’s a look at the wild card and first round schedule:
Wild Card schedule
Wednesday, October 25
No. 9 Charlotte FC at No. 8 New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 San Jose Earthquakes at No. 8 Sporting City FC, 9:30 p.m.
First round schedule
Saturday, October 28
No. 5 New England Revolution at No. 4 Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. (Game 1)
No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at No. 3 LAFC, 8 p.m. (Game 1)
Sunday, October 29
No. 5 Real Salt Lake at No. 4 Houston Dynamo, 6 p.m. (Game 1)
East wild card winner at No. 1 FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. (Game 1)
West wild card winner at No. 1 St. Louis City SC (Game 1)
Monday, October 30
No. 7 Nashville SC at No. 2 Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (Game 1)
No. 7 FC Dallas at No. 2 Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. (Game 1)
Wednesday, November 1
No. 6 Atlanta United at No. 3 Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, November 4
No. 1 FC Cincinnati at East wild card winner, 5 p.m. (Game 2)
No. 2 Seattle Sounders at No. 7 FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Game 2)
Sunday, November 5
No. 1 St. Louis City SC at West wild card winner, 5 p.m. (Game 2)
No. 3 LAFC at No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. (Game 2)
Monday, November 6
No. 4 Houston Dynamo at No. 5 Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m. (Game 2)
Tuesday, November 7
No. 3 Columbus Crew at No. 6 Atlanta United, 7 p.m. (Game 2)
No. 2 Orlando City FC at No. 7 Nashville SC, 9 p.m. (Game 2)
Wednesday, November 8
No. 4 Philadelphia Union at No. 5 New England Revolution, 7 p.m. (Game 2)
Thursday, November 9
No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at No. 3 LAFC, 10 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
Friday, November 10
No. 7 FC Dallas at No. 2 Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
Saturday, November 11
East wild card winner at No. 1 FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
No. 5 Real Salt Lake at No. 4 Houston Dynamo, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
West wild card winner at No. 1 Sporting Kansas City SC, 6 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
Sunday, November 12
No. 5 New England Revolution at No. 4 Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
No. 7 Nashville SC at No. 2 Orlando City FC, 5 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
No. 6 Atlanta United at No. 3 Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)
November 25-26: Conference semifinals
December 2-3: Conference finals
December 9: MLS Cup, 4 p.m.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.