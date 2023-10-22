scorecardresearch Skip to main content
mls playoffs

MLS Playoffs: Here’s the schedule for the wild card games and first round

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated October 22, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Carles Gil (right) and the Revolution will face the Philadelphia Union in the first round.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

The MLS playoffs are set, and the postseason offers a chance for the stumbling Revolution to reset.

New England draws the No. 5 seed and will play the No. 4 seed Philadelphia Union in a best-of-three first-round series. The Revolution finished off the regular season with a 2-1 win against the Union on Saturday, providing some optimism entering the matchup.

Here’s a look at the wild card and first round schedule:

Wild Card schedule

Wednesday, October 25

No. 9 Charlotte FC at No. 8 New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 San Jose Earthquakes at No. 8 Sporting City FC, 9:30 p.m.

First round schedule

Saturday, October 28

No. 5 New England Revolution at No. 4 Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. (Game 1)

No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at No. 3 LAFC, 8 p.m. (Game 1)

Sunday, October 29

No. 5 Real Salt Lake at No. 4 Houston Dynamo, 6 p.m. (Game 1)

East wild card winner at No. 1 FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. (Game 1)

West wild card winner at No. 1 St. Louis City SC (Game 1)

Monday, October 30

No. 7 Nashville SC at No. 2 Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (Game 1)

No. 7 FC Dallas at No. 2 Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. (Game 1)

Wednesday, November 1

No. 6 Atlanta United at No. 3 Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 4

No. 1 FC Cincinnati at East wild card winner, 5 p.m. (Game 2)

No. 2 Seattle Sounders at No. 7 FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (Game 2)

Sunday, November 5

No. 1 St. Louis City SC at West wild card winner, 5 p.m. (Game 2)

No. 3 LAFC at No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30 p.m. (Game 2)

Monday, November 6

No. 4 Houston Dynamo at No. 5 Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m. (Game 2)

Tuesday, November 7

No. 3 Columbus Crew at No. 6 Atlanta United, 7 p.m. (Game 2)

No. 2 Orlando City FC at No. 7 Nashville SC, 9 p.m. (Game 2)

Wednesday, November 8

No. 4 Philadelphia Union at No. 5 New England Revolution, 7 p.m. (Game 2)

Thursday, November 9

No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps at No. 3 LAFC, 10 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

Friday, November 10

No. 7 FC Dallas at No. 2 Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

Saturday, November 11

East wild card winner at No. 1 FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 5 Real Salt Lake at No. 4 Houston Dynamo, 4 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

West wild card winner at No. 1 Sporting Kansas City SC, 6 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

Sunday, November 12

No. 5 New England Revolution at No. 4 Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 7 Nashville SC at No. 2 Orlando City FC, 5 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 6 Atlanta United at No. 3 Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary)

November 25-26: Conference semifinals

December 2-3: Conference finals

December 9: MLS Cup, 4 p.m.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

