Nathan Knight joins Celtics on two-way contract, filling out roster ahead of season opener

Knight, 26, signed a two-way deal with the Hawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The following year he inked a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, and he may have caught the Celtics’ attention during the 2021-22 season. On Dec. 27, 2021, Knight erupted for a career-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds in Minnesota’s 108-103 win over Boston.

“Had conversations with [president of basketball operations] Brad Stevens and [coach Joe ] Mazzulla and they were willing to give me an opportunity to come here, put in work for them, and do what I can to contribute to the organization,” Knight said. “I’m just happy to be here.”

The Celtics on Sunday signed forward Nathan Knight to a two-way contract and waived two-way guard Jay Scrubb , who tore his ACL at the start of training camp.

Advertisement

He signed a standard contract with Minnesota prior to last season and averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds over 37 games. In July, Knight signed a two-way contract with the Knicks. He was waived last week by New York.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The business can be treacherous, and opportunities are slim, so just being able to take advantage of those when they come and just going out there and doing whatever my organization needs me to do,” Knight said. “If I need to be the cheerleader, I’ll be the best cheerleader we have. Just going out there and doing whatever I can to help my organization win games.”

Guard JD Davison and big man Neemias Queta have filled the Celtics’ other two-way slots. Forward Wenyen Gabriel was waived last week. According to a league source, the team will likely enter the season with 14 players on guaranteed contracts. Queta played well this preseason, but the source said the Celtics do not plan to convert his two-way deal to a standard contract in the near future.

Advertisement

Knight’s arrival has filled out the roster ahead of Wednesday night’s season opener against the Knicks in New York.

“The times we played against him, especially in Minnesota, he’s had good games against us because of his energy, his communication, his ability to offensive rebound, and he can make an open shot,” Mazzulla said. “So, any time you have a guy like that in your organization, it’s good.”

Starting lineup not set

The Celtics’ opening-night starting lineup remains unclear.

Boston has played two preseason games with its full roster, and Jrue Holiday and Al Horford each came off the bench once. But Sunday, Mazzulla gave his latest hint that he intends for the starting five to be a rotating cast.

“I guarantee you by like 20 or 30 games you won’t be asking anymore,” Mazzulla said, “because we’ll have so many different ones.”

Mazzulla said one of the strengths of this roster is being able to vacillate between big and small groups.

“I think the main thing is just all of us have to be open-minded and flexible to be able to take advantage of matchups on both sides of the floor and what gives us the best chance to win,” he said.

Rondo remains on scene

Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo attended his second consecutive practice as a guest of the team. He spent some time working with the team’s younger players afterward.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.