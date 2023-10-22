Bill Belichick reportedly signed a new contract with the Patriots before the 2023 season

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick agreed to a new contract with the Patriots over the offseason, it was revealed Sunday by NFL Media.
A new deal could be seen as a show of support for the embattled 71-year-old coach, who was off to a 1-5 start for the first time in his head coaching career with the Patriots heading into Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo.
However, there are several questions. How much of the deal is guaranteed? What would the buyout look like if the Patriots decided to move on before the end of this new deal? Does it come with the understanding that the Patriots could hire a general manager, relieving Belichick of personnel duties? And why wouldn’t owner Robert Kraft make the announcement himself?
Belichick, in his 49th season as a coach in the NFL (29th as a head coach), is the second-oldest head coach in the league. (Seattle’s Pete Carroll is 72.) He has 330 career victories, including postseason wins, leaving him 18 shy of passing Don Shula’s mark for most all-time wins for a head coach.
In September, he was asked what keeps him going.
“It’s what I do. I enjoy it,” said Belichick. “It beats working. Beats working for a living.”
While he is usually accorded as one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL, Belichick’s contract information has long been a closely guarded secret. The last time the details of a Belichick deal were publicly leaked, it was in 2007, during the height of the Spygate scandal. At that time, it was reported that boost moved his contract from $4.2 million annually to between $6 million and $8 million.
