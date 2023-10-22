Bill Belichick reportedly signed a new contract with the Patriots before the 2023 season

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick agreed to a new contract with the Patriots over the offseason, it was revealed Sunday by NFL Media.

A new deal could be seen as a show of support for the embattled 71-year-old coach, who was off to a 1-5 start for the first time in his head coaching career with the Patriots heading into Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo.

However, there are several questions. How much of the deal is guaranteed? What would the buyout look like if the Patriots decided to move on before the end of this new deal? Does it come with the understanding that the Patriots could hire a general manager, relieving Belichick of personnel duties? And why wouldn’t owner Robert Kraft make the announcement himself?