Live updates: Do the Patriots have any chance of ending their losing streak vs. the high-powered Bills?

The degree of difficulty ratchets up a few notches on Sunday with the Buffalo Bills in town for a matinee at Gillette Stadium . Buffalo has its own issues, especially on the injury front, but remains among the top contenders in the AFC with the NFL’s fifth-best offense in yards per game (374.8) and third-highest scoring output (28.8 ppg).

There were signs of life in the second half of last week’s Patriots game, when quarterback Mac Jones and the offense found some rhythm, found some holes in the Raiders’ defense, and even found the end zone. It appeared they had momentum, too, when they got the ball back late in the fourth quarter, but old habits reappeared and New England suffered its third straight loss .

Advertisement

The Patriots (1-5) and Bills (4-2) have faced three common opponents already this season. The Patriots beat the Jets, and lost by seven or fewer points to the Raiders and Dolphins. The Bills lost to the Jets, but crushed the Raiders and Dolphins.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Sunday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m. Stay tuned here for updates, commentary, and analysis from the Globe’s reporters covering the game.

Click here to refresh | NFL scoreboard | Read more Patriots stories | Sign up for our Patriots newsletter

What’s the forecast? — 10:30 a.m.

The forecast calls for a crisp and cloudy fall day at Gillette Stadium. Wind could be a factor, with expected gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and sustained winds up to 22 m.p.h. Rain likely won’t arrive in Foxborough until the evening.

Care to wager? — 10:15 a.m.

Sports books believe New England has quite the hill to climb. Even at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are 7.5-point underdogs vs. the Bills, with the money line hovering around +310. The over/under is at 40 total points.

Per The Action Network, that is the largest spread and slimmest odds of any Patriots game so far this season. It’s the fifth time in seven games that New England has entered as the underdog, including three out of four home games.

Advertisement

Do the Patriots have a chance? You can vote in Christopher Price’s social media poll:

Tale of the tape — 10:00 a.m.

A closer look at how the Patriots and Bills stack up in some key stat categories (NFL rank in parentheses):

AFC East standings: Bills 2nd; Patriots 4th

Points per game: Bills 28.8 (3); Patriots 12.0 (31)

Total yards gained: Bills 2,249; Patriots 1,696

Rushing offense: Bills 118.2 ypg (12); Patriots 83.7 (26)

Passing offense: Bills 256.7 (8); Patriots 199.9 (22)

Total defense: Bills 323.8 (12); Patriots 306.7 (10)

Points allowed: Bills 14.8 (3); Patriots 25.3 (24, tie)

Turnover differential: Bills plus-4 (10); Patriots minus-8 (31)

Patriots activate Jones, Davis — 9:45 a.m.

The Patriots activated cornerback Jack Jones and safety Cody Davis to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Jones was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, while Davis was on the physically unable to perform list.

The team also placed offensive lineman Riley Reiff back on injured reserve. Reiff, who began the season on IR, returned to play in Week 5 but then suffered a new knee injury.

Read more from Nicole Yang here.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.