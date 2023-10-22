After leading Sunday’s game-winning drive, Mac Jones wants to continue to ‘make people believe’

“I know [Godchaux] has confidence in me, and it means a lot to me, as a younger player, compared to him, who’s been in the league for a little bit,” Jones said. “He’s done a great job, and I want to continue to do that and make people believe.”

It was that easy confidence that helped propel Jones to one of his signature moments as a Patriot. Jones hopes he can keep rewarding teammates who trust in him.

Before Mac Jones led the Patriots on their game-winning drive in Sunday’s 29-25 victory over the Bills, he was approached by defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The veteran Godchaux, whom Jones considers one of his close friends on the team, kept things light-hearted, telling Jones to be like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

Jones had his best game of the season, completing 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers. He connected with five different players on the 75-yard winning drive, culminating with a 1-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I have to continue to focus on my job in continuing to read the plays how I’m supposed to,” Jones said about his mentality. “Just lower my pulse, and go out there and execute. I think that’s what I told the guys in the huddle: just take a deep breath, and let’s go do it.”

Jones praised his offensive line for helping develop the run game and giving him extra time in the pocket to process the defense. Buffalo registered just four quarterback hits and one sack.

“The offensive line, especially, just gave me the time that I needed today,” he said. “When I have time, I can read the offense how we’re supposed to, and I really appreciate those guys.”

The third-year quarterback maintained he has always had confidence, even if he doesn’t say it outright. Jones knows he has to earn the belief from his teammates, and though Sunday’s victory certainly helps, it’s just a building block.

Advertisement

“It’s just a crumb — just keep picking up those crumbs, and eventually you have a whole loaf of bread,” he said with a laugh. “So that’s my goal: just continue to work, continue to be Mac, like I said, and it’s just one game, right? I always say that, regardless of the result. [We’ve] got to do it again, got to fight every day and practice hard.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.