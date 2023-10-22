Patriots’ offensive line rounds into shape in time to protect Mac Jones and honor Dante Scarnecchia

“I’m glad we got a win for him today. I know that probably meant something to him.”

“Maybe the spirit of Dante was with us out there today?” said veteran center David Andrews of the former offensive line coach and newest member of the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

The offensive line, roundly mocked since the start of the season, turned in an impressive performance in Sunday’s dramatic 29-25 win over the Bills. Using the sixth different starting combination in seven games, the group kept the vaunted Buffalo pass rush at bay much of the afternoon, and gave Mac Jones the time needed to have his best day of the season.

The Bills came into the game tied for the league lead in sacks, but they only got Jones once. The group (from left to right) of Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Andrews, Sidy Sow, and Mike Onwenu kept Jones upright long enough for the quarterback to finish 25 for 30 for 272 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. In addition, New England averaged 4 yards per carry, and 96 total rushing yards.

“[They] just gave me the time I needed today. And when I have time, I can read the offense how we’re supposed to,” Jones said of the line play. “I really appreciate those guys.

“They made everything work.”

One of the reasons for the line’s success could perhaps be found in the decision to move Onwenu from guard to tackle. The versatile Onwenu, who has struggled with health since offseason ankle surgery, went wire to wire at right tackle, and played well.

“Mike’s a great football player,” Andrews said. “Obviously, I don’t think in his four years here he’s played one position. His rookie year, he’s playing jumbo tight end. Then, he’s playing tackle. Second year, he’s playing left guard then back out to right tackle. This year, right guard, right tackle. He has a lot of versatility.”

Brown, who was on the injury report all week because of a chest issue, sat for a few snaps in the fourth quarter with what the team called a knee issue. But he was back on the field for the final drive. With the game on the line, the line played a sizable role in the eight-play, 75-yard sequence, a series that was capped by a 1-yard pass from Jones to tight end Mike Gesicki for the game-winner with 12 seconds left.

“Composed energy [was the focus for the line on the last drive],” Onwenu said. “Obviously it’s a big moment. Everyone is trying to do more, [but] you don’t want to play differently. We all wanted to do our jobs.”

They were also happy to pave the way for the embattled quarterback to pick up a much-needed win.

“Mac did great,” Onwenu said. “I think he really controlled the game, throughout the whole game. I’m definitely proud of him.”

“Absolutely. He’s always been our guy,” Strange said of Jones. “You get tough games, you get tough weeks, and we did a good job protecting him — a pretty good job. We could have done better. I’m sure we’ll see that on film. But it was nice being able to put it together for him. He had a hell of a game.”

Happy National Tight End Day

On National Tight End Day, it was only fitting that the Patriots’ trio of tight ends — Gesicki, Hunter Henry, and Pharaoh Brown — all played big roles in the victory.

The three combined for six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels great. All the tight ends were making plays,” said Brown, who had two catches for 51 yards. “Gesicki had a big play to win it. It’s amazing to see everyone contributing.”

Henry, who was on the injury report with an ankle issue all week, had a pair of big receptions for 27 yards, while Gesicki’s 1-yard game-winner came with 12 seconds left — and sparked his celebratory griddy.

“We were calling it out,” Brown said. “He had a little guy on him and Mac threw it up. It was a great catch. Got off the press.

“I was laughing when he did his dance. All the way to the sideline. It was great to see the griddy. It was my first time seeing it live. I was trying to chase him, and he hit the whole sideline, all the way down. It was amazing.”

“When I was standing on the sideline that whole two-minute drive, I was just telling myself ‘stay ready, stay ready, stay ready,’ ” Gesicki said. “Ultimately, that was the play call, and I had a chance to go up and make a play.”

Belichick reaches 300 wins

Belichick won his 300th game as a head coach, joining Don Shula and George Halas as the only ones to hit the milestone.

After the game, however, Belichick wasn’t in the mood for reflection.

“It’s great. I’m really more focused on our team and this year,” he said. “Worry about that later. Thank you.”

“For me on a personal note, it means a great deal,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater when he was told Belichick won No. 300. “I have a clear bias and believe that coach is maybe the best coach in all of team sports, in history. And to be able to witness that over the last 16 years, and be a part of that, with him giving me the opportunity to be on this team, it means a great deal.

“Three-hundred wins is amazing. To coach 300 games is amazing. To win 300 is outstanding.”

“He’s the GOAT,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said. “It’s a pleasure to play here. It’s a pleasure to be here. When I had the option to go to another team in free agency, I knew I wanted to come here. Playing against these guys when I was in Miami, I knew I wanted to come to a winning organization, so it was a no-brainer to come play for a guy like Bill.”

Cunningham, Zappe switch backup roles

The Patriots keep everyone guessing when it comes to the backup quarterback spot. A week after he was elevated to the backup spot, Malik Cunningham was one of the inactives, and Bailey Zappe took over the No. 2 spot again … After starting the season on injured reserve, cornerback Jack Jones made his season debut. He was in on four tackles and had a quarterback hit. Jones was the victim of a questionable roughing the passer call — he took to social media to complain shortly after the end of the game, saying it was a “bad call.” … The quote of the afternoon came from Andrews when talking about safety Jabrill Peppers. “Pep, you’re a little bit of a psychopath,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, he just — he screams a lot. He’s from Jersey; I don’t understand half the stuff he says. He’s just out there screaming.” … It was a good day for the rookie specialists, as kicker Chad Ryland connected on three field goals in a game for the first time in his career (30, 24, and 49 yards), while punter Bryce Baringer connected on his second 60-yard punt of the season. Baringer remains on pace to set a franchise record for most punts inside the 20 — he had two yesterday and is up to 18 for the season.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.