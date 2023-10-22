QB controversy? Backup Tyson Bagent leads Bears in rout of Brian Hoyer, Raiders

Brian Hoyer threw for 129 yards and two interceptions, and the Raiders (3-4) got blown out after winning back to back games.

The Bears (2-5) won a showdown of backup quarterbacks after both teams’ starters were injured the previous week. Fields dislocated his right thumb in a loss to Minnesota, while Las Vegas’ Jimmy Garoppolo exited the win over the Patriots with a back problem.

Rookie Tyson Bagent led three touchdown drives with Justin Fields sidelined, D’Onta Foreman ran for two scores and caught a TD pass, and the Chicago Bears won for the second time in three games after dropping 14 in a row, beating the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12.

The Bears simplified the game plan and relied on short throws and handoffs with Bagent — undrafted out of Division 2 Shepherd University in West Virginia — behind center. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a TD, helping Chicago stop a 10-game home losing streak.

Foreman ran for 89 yards on 16 attempts and his first two touchdowns since signing with Chicago in March. He scored from the 2 in the first quarter and the 3 early in the second as the Bears grabbed a 14-0 lead, then caught a 5-yard TD in the third to make it 21-3.

DJ Moore caught eight passes for 54 yards.

Cairo Santos kicked a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and Jaylon Johnson added two late interceptions. He returned one against Hoyer 39 yards for a touchdown to make it 30-6 and then picked off Chicago-area product Aidan O’Connell, helping the Bears secure their first victory at Soldier Field since Week 3 last season against Houston.

Hoyer completed 17 of 32 passes and posted a 37.1 passer rating. O’Connell was 10 of 13 for 75 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Davante Adams, usually a thorn in the Bears’ side, caught seven passes for 57 yards. Josh Jacobs ran for just 35 yards on 11 attempts.

Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13 — Younghoe Koo’s third field goal of the game, a 51-yarder as time expired, bailed out Desmond Ridder and put mistake-prone Atlanta (4-3) atop the NFC South. The Falcons snapped an eight-game road losing streak despite Ridder losing three fumbles inside Tampa Bay’s red zone, including one that cost him a 12-yard touchdown run that would have put Atlanta up 10 points with less than four minutes to go. Ridder, who threw for 250 yards without an interception, moved the Falcons into position for Koo’s winning kick after the host Bucs (3-3) pulled even on Chase McLaughin’s 36-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining.

Giants 14, Commanders 7 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Tyrod Taylor threw two second-quarter touchdown passes, and the Dexter Lawrence-led defense had six sacks and made a last-minute stand to help New York (2-5) snap a four-game skid. Taylor, starting for the second straight week, hit Darren Waller on a 15-yarder to end a 205-minute scoreless streak for the offense and added a 32-yard pass play to Saquon Barkley. Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 4-yard run for Washington (3-4) early in the third quarter after Giants veteran Sterling Shepard muffed a punt. The Giants had to make one more stand after Barkley lost a fumble inside the Washington 5; Sam Howell led a drive to the New York 12, but his fourth-down pass from the 7-yard line was a little behind Jahan Dotson.