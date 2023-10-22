Rangers overpower Astros to force ALCS Game 7 on strength of Nathan Eovaldi’s start and big bats

The decisive Game 7 is Monday night at Minute Maid Park, where the Rangers, one of six major league teams without a World Series title, need a win to return to the Fall Classic for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2010-11.

Eovaldi, who also got the win in Game 2, yielded five hits and two runs in 6⅓ innings to improve to 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in the playoffs this year.

HOUSTON — Nathan Eovaldi remained perfect this postseason, and Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered early before a ninth-inning grand slam by Adolis García helped the Rangers avoid elimination with a 9-2 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Sunday night.

Advertisement

This series joins the 2019 World Series, which Houston lost to Washington, as the only best-of-seven series in postseason history in which the road team won the first six games.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The defending World Series champion Astros were again felled by a subpar start from Framber Valdez and lackluster play at home. Valdez was charged with five hits and three runs with six strikeouts in five innings to fall to 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA this postseason.

The Rangers led by two before a breaking the game open with a five-run ninth, punctuated by the slam from García, who struck out his previous four times up. The slugger was booed throughout the game after being at the center of a bench-clearing scuffle in Game 5 after being hit by a pitch from Bryan Abreu.

When García knocked a pitch from Ryne Stanek into the Crawford Boxes in left field with one out in the ninth, many of those fans began streaming for the exits.

The Astros, who are 5-0 on the road this postseason, won three in a row in Arlington wearing their orange jerseys to move within a win of reaching their third consecutive World Series. But it didn’t help them carry their road magic home as they fell to 1-4 in Houston this postseason after posting a 39-42 mark at Minute Maid Park in the regular season.

Advertisement

Houston led by one after a first-inning RBI single by Yordan Alvarez. But Garver tied it on his solo shot to start the second.

Heim connected off Valdez for the second time this series with a two-run shot with two outs in the fourth that put Texas on top 3-1.

Houston got within 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Mauricio Dubón in the sixth. But the Rangers got some insurance from an RBI double by Garver with one out in the eighth off Abreu.

The Astros had a shot to cut the lead late before Garcia’s big swing, but José Leclerc came through after giving up the decisive three-run homer to Jose Altuve in the ninth inning of Game 5.

Josh Sborz walked Alex Bregman to start the Houston eighth and struck out Alvarez before José Abreu singled with one out. Leclerc took over and walked Kyle Tucker to load the bases before Dubón lined out softly to shortstop. Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton, who entered with one career postseason at-bat, batted for Jeremy Peña and struck out against Leclerc to end the threat.

Abreu appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for what the league said was intentionally throwing at Garcia of the Rangers during Game 5. Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch in Game 6 and he worked the eighth inning, allowing a run that gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead. He allowed two hits and struck out two, including Garcia for the first out of the inning.