A reported new contract for Bill Belichick raises questions: Who planted it, and why was it leaked now?

Media folks and fans never know anything about Belichick’s contract status. Within the walls of Fort Foxborough, Bill’s deal is guarded like the nuclear codes. A gameday thunderclap about his new contract predictably triggered rampant speculation regarding the timing and motivation of this news.

Hours before the Patriots and Bills kicked off at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that (according to “sources”) New England’s ownership signed Bill Belichick to a “lucrative multi-year new contract’' during the offseason.

Who dropped the dime? Belichick or Bob Kraft?

At first glance, this news bomb seems to be a Belichick plant. Why would ownership want this out there in the storm of a 1-5 start with Belichick taking fire from every corner of the NFL universe?

Seriously. Are we supposed to believe that while Kraft was apologizing to fans in the wake of last year’s 8-9 flameout — while he was big-footing his longtime coach with an announcement that a real offensive coordinator would be hired — he quietly gave Bill a new deal? Did Kraft really reward Belichick after Bill’s stubborn stunt with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense and damaging second-year quarterback Mac Jones last season?

Then again . . . the notion of having things both ways is characteristically Kraft-life. Maybe Bob leaked the news.

The Patriots’ 82-year-old owner wants to be loved by all of you, is studiously conflict-avoidant, and hasn’t been in a dustup with his head coach since his acrimonious split with Bill Parcells 27 years ago. That public squabble split the fan base, ultimately led Kraft to Belichick (after three years of Pete Carroll), and taught the owner to steer clear of meddling with his head coach. While Parcells has been erased from Patriot history (no Pats Hall of Fame for you, Tuna!), Belichick has been the beneficiary of Kraft’s non-interference.

Kraft did not accept any responsibility for letting Tom Brady leave, and certainly doesn’t want to be blamed if Belichick ultimately overtakes Don Shula for the all-time NFL coaching victory record while working for another franchise.

Typically ubiquitous and comment-happy, the owner has been dodging reporters lately. Perhaps now the bloodthirsty throng will leave Kraft alone for a while.

On the surface, the news seems to give Belichick more clout with his players. A new deal means Bill isn’t going anywhere, no matter how badly this season goes. Leaking this could be Belichick’s way of telling everyone he will be in line for a big, fat buyout if Kraft wants to fire him.

On the other hand (there is always ‘’on the other hand” when guessing about motivations in Foxborough), a new deal for Bill gives Kraft some trade capital. And maybe a soft landing if everyone agrees Belichick must go.

I was gobsmacked last weekend when Patriots family member Tedy Bruschi said he wants his coach to walk away. I believe something like that can be said by a Pats insider only if stamped “I’m Bill Belichick and I approve this message.’’

In this scenario, Kraft and Belichick could part ways and everyone could still save face; Bill goes to another town to get the Shula record and Bob can use Bill’s contract as a trade chip. Back in 2000, Kraft parted with a precious first-round pick to get Belichick from the Jets. Now with his Hall of Fame coach under contract for at least one more year, Kraft could trade Belichick instead of firing him.

It’s all first-guessing and second-guessing on a day like this. In good times and bad, when it comes to the Patriots, the only sure thing is that nobody knows anything.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.