Smiles return as Patriots put together their most consistent offensive performance of the season and upset the Bills

So, to finally come out after an upset victory against Buffalo on Sunday?

FOXBOROUGH — For the past three weeks, a crestfallen David Andrews has taken the podium and fielded questions about his team’s poor performance. After New England’s blowout loss against Dallas, no-show shutout against New Orleans, and narrow defeat against Las Vegas, Andrews was the first one to address the media.

The Patriots managed to flip the script and snap their three-game losing streak with a hard-fought, well-executed 29-25 win over a divisional rival. Only one drive ended in three-and-out, as the Patriots moved the football efficiently to gain 364 total yards and found the end zone three times to notch a season-high in points.

Headed into the season, the Patriots expressed optimism this type of offensive performance would become the norm. Instead, through their first six games, it’s been a rarity.

But the Patriots, as they sit at the bottom of the AFC East, insisted they’ll figure things out. They’ve acknowledged repeatedly they need to stop turning over the ball and minimize untimely penalties. They’ve stressed the importance of starting fast and maintaining their level of buy-in. Those words had begun to ring hollow.

On Sunday, however, the Patriots finally practiced what they preached.

The Patriots scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time this season, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. Quarterback Mac Jones took care of the football, finishing just his second game of the season without an interception. The offensive line gave Jones time in the pocket, as the decision to move Michael Onwenu out from right guard to right tackle paid off.

Jones completed 25 of 30 pass attempts for a season-high 83.3 completion percentage. He found nine different pass catchers, with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown) and rookie Demario Dougals (four catches for 54 yards) leading the way.

“I think it was one of our most consistent offensive performances of the year,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We punted a couple times — I don’t know, it wasn’t very many — which is good. It’s always a good thing. We had 10 punts against New Orleans or whatever it was.

“But we moved the ball, we scored points, we changed field position. That’s not one person. One person can’t do it. You have to have 11 guys together.”

For a moment in the fourth quarter, it appeared the mistakes would sink the Patriots again. With his team looking to maintain a 5-point lead with 5½ minutes to go, Jones found tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 22-yard gain on first down. But a penalty on offensive tackle Vederian Lowe negated the completion and backed the Patriots up 5 yards.

Two plays later, on second and 15, Jones connected with Bourne, but he o fumbled at New England’s 29-yard line. The Bills took advantage of the favorable field position, with an eight-play touchdown drive and a successful 2-point conversion to take a 25-22 lead.

Trailing by 3 with under two minutes to go and two of timeouts, the Patriots managed to string together an eight-play touchdown drive of their own. Jones hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the back of the end zone to clinch the victory, marking his first come-from-behind, game-winning drive since Week 5 against Houston during his rookie year.

Gesicki celebrated by doing a viral dance move called the “Griddy,” while the Patriots’ sideline erupted with chest pumps and cheering.

“That was fun,” Gesicki said. “I can’t wait to see a replay of that.”

For Jones, Sunday’s game marked a significant step in the right direction. Just two weeks ago, the 2021 first-round pick was benched for the second straight week after two of the worst showings of his young career. Questions emerged about his viability as the starter.

The same goes for the offense, which entered ranked at the bottom of the league in points per game, yards per game, and first downs per game. The unit, maligned for its lack of top-end talent, showed its potential when prioritizing ball security and pass protection.

But the impact of the win certainly seems to extend beyond the field, too.

For the past three weeks, the Patriots’ locker room has remained quiet after each of their losses. The chatter about the team’s future started to pick up steam, with rumblings ahead of the trade deadline and questions about the long-term future of both Belichick and Jones.

On Sunday, though, everyone finally seemed at ease. Andrews noted how he couldn’t wait to go home, sit outside, and have a beer. Gesicki, too, mentioned how he was ready to enjoy a seltzer. Bourne couldn’t help but say, “I have a smile on my face!” before speaking to reporters in the locker room.

Even Belichick cracked a few jokes during his postgame press conference, asking radio color commentator Scott Zolak to lob him a “softball” question, then comparing a missed field goal attempt from Bills kicker Tyler Bass to a slice from his 5-iron on the golf course.

As for what this victory actually means for the Patriots going forward?

At 2-5, the players and coaches know there are plenty of improvements to be made. Neither Jones nor Belichick would buy into the notion that this win builds confidence.

“I have confidence in all our players,” Belichick said. “That’s why we put them out there. If I didn’t have confidence, I wouldn’t put them out there.”

Added Jones, “I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m not going to sit up here and say it every time, but I do believe in myself. I do that through work and all that stuff. That’s why football is the greatest team sport. It’s the quarterback. You go as the quarterback goes.”

But the rest of the offense called Sunday’s game one they can build off.

“You can see us playing as a team,” Andrews said. “That makes me proud.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.