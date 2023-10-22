Top US squad wins women’s championship eights race, bragging rights at Head of the Charles

There was the boat that won the silver medal at last month’s world championships in Belgrade. There was a bunch of national team scullers who wanted to show that they could row as well with one oar as two. And a group that included the four that just missed the global podium.

They’d had a successful summer with several world medals and half a dozen Olympic qualification spots earned. So the United States women thought it would be fun to end the season with an intramural tussle for a trophy and bragging rights among three star-spangled boats in the championship eights event at the Head Of The Charles Regatta.

Advertisement

“This race was us against our other national team friends and it’s about pride,” said Charlotte Buck, who stroked the world boat. “We all want to win. We’re really proud of how all the scullers did yesterday. But this is our race. We’ve got to go with this.”

So with the third boat pushing hard down the stretch on a chilly, breezy Sunday afternoon they put the hammer down after the Eliot Bridge and prevailed by two tenths of a second in 16 minutes, 11.313 seconds. “We love a sprint,” said Buck. “We really do.”

The American men had a decidedly less challenging outing, beating Harvard by five seconds in 14:21.484 to defend their title. “It’s good to keep the streak going,” said Clark Dean, whose colleagues have won the last four races they’ve entered here.

But their journey to Paris during the upcoming Olympic year is significantly more uncertain than that of the women, who’ve already qualified the pair, fours, and eights.

“It really is nice to have all the sweep boats qualified,” said Buck, who rowed in the eight in Tokyo last time. “Obviously it’s going to be a tough road for all of us individually to find our seats in the boat but it is a lot calmer knowing that the path is there for us and we all have the possibility of going to Paris.”

Advertisement

The women also qualified in three of the four sculling events, all but the quad. The men, who were blanked in sculling, did qualify the pair and the four, which won a world silver last month.

But the eight fell short by one place and will have to finish in the top two in the final qualification event — the ‘Regatta of Death’ in Switzerland in May — to make it.

Thus the dilemma for Dean and his seatmates. Do they stay with the eight and hope they can collect a Paris ticket? Or take their chances with one of the two boats that already has locked up a spot?

“It’s going to be the coaches’ and the high-performance directors’ decision on who’s in what boat,” said Dean, who rowed in the four in Tokyo. “Right now I’m in the same position as everyone else, which is to show up to the camps In January and March in the best shape possible. I’d love to be in the eight, love to be in the four or any other boat. It’s not going to be up to me. You have to trust the system and the process. I just have to show up in good shape and make whatever boat I am in go fast.”

Advertisement

Although the Americans haven’t made the Olympic podium in the eight since 2008 they’re always in the chase, finishing fourth at the last three Games. Ever since they won the first gold medal at the sport’s debut in Paris in 1900 the eight has been the glamour event for the US.

With “The Boys in the Boat” movie, directed by George Clooney, opening Christmas Day and looking to be one of the biggest feel-good films of the year, having the US not qualify for the Games would be a five-ringed downer.

After the Tokyo washout three years ago where no American entry won a medal, US Rowing is determined to come home from France with a heaping handful of hardware.

Right now the form sheet says four — the men’s four and the women’s eight, double, and lightweight double. Every boat but the single and pair will be a camp selection, which means it will be subjective by nature.

“Things will change,” said Buck. “No one’s seat is secure, which I think it a good thing. No one is going to sit and say that (a silver) was good enough because we didn’t win. We still want to go win.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.