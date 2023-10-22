Big Game Nate Eovaldi gets it done yet again, as Rangers win in Houston to stay alive

After a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux, Texas Rangers starter Nate Eovaldi caught his breath and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros scored a run four batters into the bottom of the first inning in Game 6 of the American League Championship series on Sunday night.

As Kyle Tucker swung through a fastball, Eovaldi spun around and slammed his right fist into his glove, dismayed at having given up a run.

“I was rushing trying to do too much out there as opposed to just locating my pitches and trusting the stuff that I have.,” Eovaldi said. “I was a little frustrated.”

Then Big Game Nate did what he has so often done in the postseason: He put the team on his back.

Eovaldi pitched into the seventh inning and allowed only one more run as the Rangers held off the Astros, 9-2.

Game 7 is Monday night with Max Scherzer facing Christian Javier. The Astros will be playing for their fifth pennant in the last seven years. It would be the first since 2011 for the Rangers.

The road team is 6-0 in the series, the Rangers having outscored the Astros 16-6 in three games at Minute Maid Park.

“Seems a little odd nobody is winning at home — and I would like for it to stay that way,” said Mitch Garver, who was 3 for 4 with a homer for the Rangers.

If Texas advances, it will be Eovaldi who carried them there. He has won all four of his postseason starts, allowing seven earned runs on 21 hits over 26 innings while striking out 28 and walking four.

With Game 1 of the World Series scheduled for Friday, Eovaldi should be available to start.

Going back to his work with the 2018 Red Sox, Eovaldi is 8-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 15 career playoff games. His teams have won 12 of those games.

“He has the ability to rise to the occasion,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has great stuff, start with that. But the makeup of this man, it’s amazing. He wants to be out there in a game like this.”

Houston struck quickly in the first inning.

In his 102nd postseason game, Jose Altuve led off with a single to right field and stole second. Eovaldi walked Michael Brantley before Yordan Alvarez singled in Altuve with one out. It was his 14th RBI in 10 postseason games this season.

Eovaldi limited the damage as Jose Abreu lined out to shortstop before Tucker struck out. It was the start of a streak that saw Eovaldi retire 14 of the next 17 batters.

That allowed Texas to take the lead and quieted the crowd. Garver had a solo home run off Framber Valdez in the second inning, and Jonah Heim a two-run shot in the fifth.

“From that moment once we tied it back up it was attack, attack, attack,” Eovaldi said. “We knew that they weren’t just going to roll over.”

Eovaldi did not allow another hit until Alvarez led off the sixth with a single. Abreu followed with a softly hit single through the first base hole into right field.

Tucker grounded into a force at second base, moving Alvarez to third. Maurico Dubón’s sacrifice fly cut the Texas lead to 3-2.

Altuve — who else? — singled with one out in the seventh, and that ended Eovaldi’s night after 88 pitches.

Josh Sborz came in and got Brantley to ground into a double play.

Texas got the run back in the eighth. Rookie Evan Carter singled, stole second and scored on a double by Garver, who has 10 RBIs in this postseason.

The run came off Bryan Abreu, who was able to pitch after appealing his two-game suspension for intentionally hitting Adolis Garcia in Game 5.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy stayed with Sborz for the eighth inning instead of going to untrustworthy Aroldis Chapman. Alex Bregman drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a one-out single by Abreu.

Bochy went right to closer José LeClerc. He walked Tucker to load the bases. Dubón lined out to shortstop. Pinch hitter Jon Singleton worked the count full, fouled off two fastballs, then struck out swinging at a third.

Texas put to bed any hopes of more late Astros drama in top of the ninth by scoring five runs. Four came on a grand slam by Garcia, who had struck out his previous four times up. That had the fans heading quickly for the exits.

The big inning allowed Bochy to take LeClerc out of the game after throwing 16 pitches in the eighth inning. That will make him available on Monday.

Eovaldi plans to tell Bochy he could get an out or two on Monday.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I know what he’ll say but I could do it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.