Zack Wheeler, Phillies back home and in control of NLCS after acing second test

Arizona again turned to Gallen for Game 5 in Phoenix, anticipating a strong start that would give them a series lead heading back to Philadelphia. He labored early for the second time in the NLCS, putting the Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination.

The righthander fell into an early hole and the Diamondbacks never recovered.

Arizona sent out Zac Gallen for the first game in Philadelphia, hoping to get the National League Championship Series off to a good start.

Gallen came up short in a battle of aces with Philadelphia righty Zack Wheeler and the Diamondbacks lost, 6-1, to the Phillies on Saturday in Game 5 of the NLCS.

“The guys grind and do what they can. I just didn’t give them a chance,” Gallen said. “They are just a good lineup. They capitalized on the mistakes I made.”

Wheeler shut down Arizona for the second game of the series, allowing five hits in seven scoreless innings. Gallen was again no match for his fellow ace, giving up a pair of homers and four runs in six innings. Unable to win with their ace, the Diamondbacks head back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Monday trailing 3-2 in the series.

“You’re going to get a lot of good pitchers, guys this time of year that are really, really good,” said Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, who homered and scored three runs. “And that’s the advantage not missing pitches in the zone — being able to hit for damage or contact to put pressure on them as much as possible.”

Gallen put himself in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award with a stellar regular season, finishing 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA while earning the NL’s starting nod for the All-Star Game. He was sharp in starts against the Brewers and Dodgers to open the playoffs.

The Phillies had Gallen’s number in this series starting with his first pitch, hit 420 feet by Kyle Schwarber for a homer. Gallen allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings in a 5-3 loss.

The Phillies jumped on Arizona’s ace again in Game 5.

Gallen gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning, putting the Diamondbacks in an immediate hole. He seemed to settle into a rhythm, retiring 12 straight, but gave up consecutive long solo homers to Schwarber and Harper that put the Phillies up 4-0.

“You look at some of some of the great pitchers in this game, they elevate their game to a different level this time of year,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I feel like Zach is very close to being able to do that, he just made a couple mistakes.”

Gallen’s mistakes cost the Diamondbacks a chance to take a lead to Philadelphia. Now they’ll need Merrill Kelly to pitch well in Game 6 opposite the Phillies’ Aaron Nola to have any shot at extending the series. Kelly took the loss and Nola earned the win when the pair squared off in Game 2, which ended in a 10-0 Philadelphia rout.

Giants can talk to Melvin

The Giants received permission from the Padres to interview San Diego manager Bob Melvin for their open managerial job, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Sunday.

When San Francisco inquired about Melvin, the manager expressed interest in going through the process, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Giants’ candidates aren’t being made public.

The 61-year-old Melvin managed the Athletics from 2011-21 before leaving for the Padres. He has gone 171-153 with big-spending San Diego the past two seasons — but the Padres’ downfall in 2023 left some uncertainty about whether Melvin would return.

Then, both Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller said earlier this month Melvin would be back for 2024 to fulfill the final year on his contract after the Padres finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs following a run to the NLCS in 2022.

Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year winner — honored in both leagues — with 20 seasons as a major league skipper. He owns a 1,517-1,425 career record with eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland, and San Diego.

A native of nearby Palo Alto, Melvin grew up cheering for San Francisco. He attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for his hometown Giants from 1986-88.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said he hopes to find a new manager by the start of free agency to replace Gabe Kapler. Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in 2022, went through a first-round interview as one of the internal candidates.

Singer’s not on his own

Should the Phillies win the World Series, save a spot at the end of the parade route for Calum Scott.

The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak insists he’s coming to Philadelphia and wearing the jersey the team sent him last season as a thank you for his part in making “Dancing On My Own” a staple of the postseason soundtrack at Citizens Bank Park.

Scott is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a playoff anthem for the Phillies, who won the NL pennant last year before losing to Houston in the World Series.

“They win the World Series, I’m there, man,” Scott said. “I think at that point, you’ll have to hold me back.”