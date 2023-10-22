‘They are really beginning to see the damage to their kids:’ Mass. families face worsening situation in Gaza Sunday

The Americans have described facing explosions nearly every day, and dwindling supplies of fuel, clean water, and food.

The families from Plymouth and Medway, which include young children, had been visiting relatives in Gaza when Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7. They haven’t been able to leave since Gaza’s borders were closed, and Israel launched massive barrages of airstrikes into the territory.

Two Massachusetts families remained trapped in southern Gaza Sunday, waiting on word from US government officials about when American citizens can finally cross into Egypt amid rising fears of an impending ground war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

Abood Okal, who lives in Medway with his wife Wafaa Abuzayda and their 1-year-old son Yousef, are stuck in Rafah, after repeatedly being denied permission to escape into Egypt.

“Morale is pretty low... but in general there is an overwhelming feeling of devastation,” Okal wrote in a message Sunday morning that was shared with the Globe by a relative.

Hazem and Sanaa Shafai of Plymouth, are also desperate to flee Rafah with their three children, said Hani Shafai, who is Hazem’s brother.

Sanaa Shafai of Plymouth with her son Jasser Shafai. Shafai, along with her husband, their son, and their two daughters, have been trapped in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this month. Courtesey Photo

Shafai, who grew up in Gaza, is horrified over the growing violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I can’t believe that we as human beings could do this to each other, because there is no reason to do this, neither to the Israeli civilians or the Gaza civilians,” Shafai said from his home in South Dakota. “Most of the people who are getting killed... don’t have anything to do with the fight,” he said in a phone interview.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the initial surprise attack, during which Hamas also took about 200 people hostage. Israeli’s strikes have killed about 4,400 people in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled to southern Gaza, triggering a humanitarian crisis.

But as the war entered its third week, the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas has no signs of ending, and has raised worries it could spark a wider regional conflict.

On Sunday, a State Department spokesperson in a statement repeated an earlier comment that it was working with Egypt and Israel to allow US citizens to exit Gaza safely.

“We are providing the best information we have about shifting conditions to allow U.S. citizens to make their own decisions regarding their safety and security in an incredibly difficult and fluid situation,” the statement said.

The State Department “cannot speculate” Sunday whether the Rafah crossing will open again in the near future, the statement said.

Okal has tried to bring his family across the Rafah border crossing into Egypt several times at the urging of the US State Department. Each time, they have been denied permission, even when aid trucks were through the crossing into Gaza. Along with his own wife and children, Okal’s sister and her three children are in Rafah, hoping to return home to New Jersey.

Okal expressed frustration with information coming out of the US government Sunday; an official seemed to suggest his family “let them know if we crossed the border,” Okal wrote.

“Ugh,” Okal wrote.

Due to dwindling water supplies, they’ve been forced to cut back on showers, minimize toilet flushes, and limit water usage, he wrote. They have access to some non-perishable canned foods, like tuna fish and fava beans. The circumstances have not been improving.

His family is sleep-deprived, and his son wakes up in the middle of the night crying, even when there isn’t any sound of bombings, Okal said.

“Last night there was intense bombing and shelling, and no news of us getting out. We feel like being house jailed, whether you step outside and risk your life or stay [indoors] cramped up,” Okal said.

From left, Wafaa Abuzayda, Yousef Okal, and Abood Okal. The family from Medway was visiting family in the West Bank and Gaza when the war broke out Oct. 7. handout

Okal said he also learned that his parents’ home in northern Gaza was also bombed.

“The reality is that even my parents don’t care about what happens to the home, everyone’s attitude is that it doesn’t matter what we would lose, as long as we don’t lose our lives,” Okal said.

Shafai, who grew up in northern Gaza and now lives in Rapid City, S.D., said loved ones were visiting Shafai’s father in Beit Lahia, a city in northern Gaza, when fighting began, Shafai said.

His brother and sister-in-law traveled to Gaza with the couple’s three children: daughters Seera, 13, and Yomna,10, and their 2-year-old son Jasser.

The family has tried to cross the border from Rafah into Egypt, he said. But despite advisories from the US State Department that Americans would have a chance to leave Gaza, they remain stuck in the war zone.

Shafai has a large family who still lives in Gaza; many of them have taken shelter in different areas. His 85-year-old Gazan father is sheltering in a school with 2,000 people, and has had to mediate arguments over sharing scarce supplies of water, Shafai said.

The family is staying at another shelter, but there are alarming signs that the war is taking its toll.

Shafai said his 10-year-old niece woke up in the middle of the night screaming, “Let’s go, let’s go!” as she put her shoes on. Her parents asked her what was wrong, he said.

“She said, ‘There is a bombing, let’s go!’ " Shafai said.

There was no bombing at the time, he said.

“They are really beginning to see the damage to their kids,” Shafai said. “It is very difficult.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.