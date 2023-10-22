US advises Israel to delay Gaza invasion, officials say

The administration is not making a demand of Israel and still supports the ground invasion and Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas, the group controlling Gaza that killed about 1,400 people in terrorist attacks Oct. 7, officials said.

U.S. officials also want more time to prepare for attacks on U.S. interests in the region from Iran-backed groups, which officials said are likely to intensify once Israel moves its forces fully into Gaza.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has advised Israel to delay a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, hoping to buy time for hostage negotiations and to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians in the sealed-off enclave, according to several U.S. officials.

But fast-moving events since Hamas released two American women Friday have spurred the administration to more urgently suggest that Israelis allow time to negotiate the release of 212 other hostages, officials said.

President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon to discuss the latest developments, the White House said. Biden also spoke to the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain.

Biden and Netanyahu agreed that after the entry of the first two convoys of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Saturday, there “will now be continued flow of this critical assistance,” a White House summary of the call said. The leaders also “discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all the remaining hostages taken by Hamas — including U.S. citizens — and to provide for safe passage for U.S. citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart,” the White House said.

Palestinian paramedics carry children injured by Israeli airstrikes into the Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Saturday evening, Oct 21, 2023. YOUSEF MASOUD/NYT

Two U.S. officials said the advice to Israelis to hold off on the land war was being conveyed through Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin because the Pentagon is helping advise Israel on military actions, including the ground invasion.

Austin has had near daily calls with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to discuss operational matters, American arms shipments to Israel and U.S. military deployments to the region. He has also talked about recovering the hostages as a priority, one U.S. official said.

A spokesperson for Gallant declined to comment on the conversations.

A diplomat from the Israeli Embassy in Washington denied that the U.S. government was advising Israelis to delay the ground invasion and said: “We have a close dialogue and consultations with the U.S. administration. The U.S. is not pressing Israel in regards to the ground operation.”

An official with knowledge of the hostage negotiations, which are taking place mainly through Qatar, said Hamas had warned that a ground invasion would make hostage releases much less likely. Qatar has close ties to the political leaders of Hamas.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken avoided answering directly when asked on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday whether the United States was asking Israel to delay a ground invasion to allow time for hostage negotiations. He stressed, though, that the United States was giving advice to Israelis on the invasion.

“It’s important, as we said, not only what they do, but how they do it,” he said, “particularly when it comes to making sure that civilians are as protected as they possibly can be in this crossfire of Hamas’ making.”

Blinken also said it was important that more food and medical supplies get into Gaza, as a humanitarian crisis worsens. Israel imposed a complete cutoff of water, electricity and food on the impoverished coastal strip of 2 million people soon after the Oct. 7 attacks. The Israeli military has maintained a naval blockade of Gaza since 2007.

U.S. officials say they hope the ground invasion will be delayed, but they are wary of playing into the narrative Iran and its allies have long spread about the United States secretly controlling Israel.

There have been a flurry of drone attacks targeting U.S. forces in the region. U.S. officials said leaving the impression that Biden administration officials are the ones pulling the strings in Israel could drag the United States into a direct conflict with Iran or pro-Iran groups in the region.

“In fact we expect that there’s a likelihood of escalation, escalation by Iranian proxies directed against our forces, directed against our personnel,” Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people.”

Mourners near the bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. YOUSEF MASOUD/NYT

The State Department announced Sunday that it had ordered the departure of nonessential U.S. government employees and family members from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, and increased the travel alert in Iraq to Level 4, meaning U.S. citizens should not go there. The department cited threats of “terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.”

U.S. officials fear that Iraqi militias supported by Iran will attack the 2,500 or so U.S. troops in the country and other American institutions or citizens.

The ground invasion has been repeatedly delayed, according to four senior Israeli defense officials, who added that they did not know the reason for the postponement. Two of the officials said it was possibly related to the negotiations.

CNN reported Sunday that U.S. officials believe a delay could allow time for the release of more hostages.

Israeli soldiers clean the barrel of the tank outside Be'eri, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. SERGEY PONOMAREV/NYT

The New York Times reported last week that U.S. and other Western officials familiar with the talks said there was optimism that Hamas might release women and children because of international backlash to the abductions.

A senior Israeli military official said that based on conversations between the United States and Qatar, Hamas could possibly release about 50 dual nationals separate from any broader deal.

The repeated delays also reflect a growing tension between Netanyahu and Gallant, his defense minister, who supports a broad military operation that would also include Hezbollah, the powerful militia in Lebanon.

Netanyahu has opposed the wider operation, and U.S. officials have also privately expressed concern to Israeli leaders about any major strike against the group that would draw it into Israel’s war against Hamas, opening a second front.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.