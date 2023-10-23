Curtis Chin tells the story of his family’s Chinese restaurant and asks ‘For here or to go?’

“I’m exhausted, to be honest,” he tells the Globe from his home in Los Angeles, “It really helps to be seeing friends on the road.” Chin, who built his career by directing social justice documentaries rooted in Asian American communities, is no stranger to touring. Nor is he a newcomer to the literary scene.

Curtis Chin knows how to stay busy. A few weeks before the publication of his debut memoir, “ Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant ,” he’s hard at work, meticulously planning more than 30 stops on his national book tour.

In 1992, he joined Christina Chiu, Marie Myung-Ok Lee, and Bino A. Realuyo in co-founding the national literary nonprofit Asian American Writers’ Workshop (AAWW) in New York. He was in his early 20s at the time, writing poetry, a path that he describes finding in his memoir.

“Poetry saved me,” Chin writes of his college discovery. “Through stanzas and couplets, I pushed myself to explore what it meant to grow up in my family’s restaurant and on the streets of Detroit, to be a middle child in a crazy Chinese family who struggled to be heard, to understand what it was to be Asian American and working class.”

In the end, three decades later, memoir became the form of writing that allowed Chin to cover all this ground and more in the pages of his own book.

“Out of those originals,” Chin says, referring to his AAWW co-founders, “I’m the last to publish a book. It’s a bit of a homecoming.”

Ten years ago, when he began writing the manuscript that would become “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant,” he wasn’t intending to seek out publication. Films, like “Vincent Who?”, his documentary on Asian American activism after the 1982 murder of Chinese-American Detroiter Vincent Chin, were his medium of choice.

“After my dad passed away, everybody had left Michigan, and when my siblings started having kids, I started thinking that these kids would never know my family’s long history in the state, which is really special to me, and I wanted to write these stories down for them,” Chin explains.

He opens the book by musing on the question “For here or to go?”, which he often heard his father say while running Chung’s, a landmark Chinese American restaurant in Detroit. Chin ties the question to his great-great-grandfather’s decision, in the late 1880s, to move from Guangzhou, China, to the United States: This was an ancestor who chose to go from his homeland in search of a new life.

Initially, Chin’s manuscript focused solely on his large family’s hijinks and sense of hospitality in running Chung’s, “one of the rare places in the segregated city where everyone felt welcome.”

These stories remain a strong, welcome backbone throughout the book, which sparkles with Chin’s distinctive wit and humor. But as he continued to write during the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing the murder of George Floyd and the rising reports of anti-Asian hate crimes, Chin realized the book could say even more. “I was back in LA and couldn’t go out and film anymore, and that’s when I shifted the focus of the book to my identity,” he explains.

He began delving into weightier material like his growing awareness of his queerness and his political awakening after the killing of Vincent Chin, who had been a family friend.

“Vincent wasn’t the first person I knew who was murdered, nor would he be the last. But his death had the most impact on me,” Chin writes in the book. “Before his killing, I had felt secure as an Asian American. … But the incident clarified any misunderstandings. We were outsiders.”

Much of the memoir stays rooted firmly in time. When Chin describes his process of coming out as a gay man in the 1980s, he includes context about his fear of AIDS and then-President Reagan’s neglect of the epidemic.

“By making it a historical book, I wanted young people to see the struggle that we [in the queer community] had to go through as they embark on their own struggles,” he says.

Novelist and AAWW co-founder Marie Myung-ok Lee, who describes her friendship with Chin as “enduring,” noticed his manuscript evolve over time.

During the pandemic, she met regularly with Chin through an all-Asian online writing group. “It felt almost like starting AAWW again,” she says of their warm, lively meetings. “We saw the memoir in its early stages and workshopped it. While the tone remains very much the same, [the final book] is very different.”

That difference made Chin’s manuscript compelling to his publisher, Little, Brown.

“What makes this memoir so exciting is that Curtis’s family history is American history,” says senior editor Vivian Lee, who acquired Chin’s manuscript. “‘Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant’ is the bridge between the old country and the new, the ways the culture blends when generations are given the chance to be able to live in one place.”

Chin brings his family’s story — and his story — full circle. He closes his memoir as a young man, saying goodbye to his family as he sets off for New York from the Michigan Central Train Depot.

“I thought it would be a nice parallel between my great-great-grandfather standing on a dock in China and me standing on the train platform in Detroit,” he says. “It answers the original question that I ask: ‘For here or to go?’”

Curtis Chin will be in conversation with Amber Payne at Boston Athenaeum on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. The event is $10 for the public and free for members and their guests.

Hannah Bae is a Korean American writer, journalist, and illustrator and winner of a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award.