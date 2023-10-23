In Nathan Thrall’s new book, a day of tragedy in Jerusalem becomes ‘a way to open up the entire story of Israel and Palestine’

Nathan Thrall’s latest nonfiction book, “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy,” starts with a horrific scene: a charred school bus, flipped sideways, struck by a semi trailer. When Abed Salama, a Palestinian man living in Anata, a walled enclave in the West Bank, arrives at the scene, he cannot find his son, Milad, one of the bus’s kindergarten passengers. The rest of the book follows Abed as he searches for Milad, navigating the Israeli blockades, partitions, and checkpoints that divide Anata and its Palestinian residents from the rest of Jerusalem in the process.

Advertisement

Thrall is an author and journalist who has dedicated his professional life to Israel and Palestine through his work with the International Crisis Group, where he was the director of the Arab-Israeli Project for a decade. Coming all the way from his home in Jerusalem, he will discuss his new book with Kenneth Roth at Harvard Law School on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Thrall spoke to the Globe via zoom about Abed Salama’s story, life in Anata, and the daily lives of Palestinians living under Israeli control.

Q. How did you come across Abed, and why did you decide to tell his story?

A. I live in Jerusalem, and Abed lives in a walled enclave that is partly within municipal Jerusalem, the same city I live in. I actually had decided that I was going to write about the tragedy that befell Abed and his family and these other families inside this walled enclave prior to meeting him. The reason why is that I would drive by this walled enclave on a daily basis, and I would hardly pay it any mind. But the people on the other side of that wall who share the city with me, they live a totally different existence from me.

Advertisement

Abed Salama—the focal point of Nathan Thrall's "A Day in the Life of Abed Salama"—holds a picture of his five-year-old son, Milad, who was in a serious car accident outside of Jerusalem. Ihab Jadallah

Q. What is Abed’s town, Anata, like?

A. This walled enclave sits right underneath Israel’s most prestigious university, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. From the manicured grounds of the Hebrew University, you can look down on this walled ghetto and see a checkpoint with families waiting to pass through just to go to school and work. You can see that there are these dilapidated roads without lanes and no sidewalks, that there are no municipal services. People are forced to burn trash in the middle of the street. There are about 130,000 people… in this very dense urban ghetto, and they have not a single ATM. And when the emergency services want to come into this area, they are refused often unless they have a police escort or an army escort.

The enclave itself is half annexed and half un-annexed. So you have families inside the same enclave, within the same families, some have blue IDs, and some have green IDs… [which] have enormous consequences for their everyday lives, for the kinds of jobs they can get, for how much money they can earn, for whether they can leave through the checkpoint that connects to the rest of the city and would allow them to get to the nearby hospitals and workplaces. And it came into especially stark relief on the worst day of these people’s lives.

Q. Considering the recent coverage of the tragedies that have been happening in Gaza, what do you feel your book does differently?

Advertisement

A. I set out to write this book knowing that the world pays attention to Israel and Palestine only when there is a war in Gaza or something of that scale. And when those things happen, everybody says, “We’ve got to end this violence and return to a situation of calm.” But the situation of calm is the thing that needs to be addressed. These spikes in violence, they will continue to recur so long as we’re not addressing the system that was in place prior to that violence.

That was why I very deliberately chose to tell a story of something seemingly ordinary that happens all over the world — a car accident — but to explain what it means for that car accident to take place there with that specific set of victims. It was a way to open up the entire story of Israel and Palestine… Israel controls millions of Palestinians, and the vast majority of those Palestinians don’t have basic civil rights.

Q. Have you spoken to Abed since the attack on Oct. 7?

A. Abed has been on the book tour with me since before the current war in Gaza. We started at the beginning of October, less than a week before the attack on October 7. But he just cut the trip short because he wanted to be with his family.

All our eyes are on Gaza right now for good reason, but there’s also a huge spike in violence in the West Bank. And economically, his community is really suffering right now… and that’s not even to speak about the emotional aspects of it. I think that everybody I know, Israeli and Palestinian, is heartsick over how much brutality and bloodshed there has been. How much dehumanization… Everybody, I think, feels that it’s an extraordinarily dark period and that it all feels like it’s the beginning of something even worse.

Advertisement

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Nathan Thrall will discuss his book “A Day in the life of Abed Salama” with Kenneth Roth at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, at Wasserstein 1010 (Harvard Law School). Preregistration is required.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.