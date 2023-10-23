This week’s TV: ‘Yellowstone’ gives CBS a win, the end of ‘Billions,’ and a McCarthy-era drama

Looks like CBS’s experiment with “Yellowstone” is paying off. With the effect of the strikes massacring the networks’ fall lineups — the WGA strike is resolved, but the SAG-AFTRA strike drags on — CBS decided to synergistically fill up some primetime space with the Paramount Network cable and Paramount+ streaming hit. The network, corporate cousins of the cable channel and streamer, has been running an edited version of the first season of Kevin Costner’s series on Sunday nights since Sept. 17.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Oct. 23-29.

Advertisement

The show has turned into a solid network addition, averaging 5.49 million viewers per episode and becoming the most-watched entertainment show on Sunday nights. Now CBS has announced that, after the first-season finale of “Yellowstone” on Oct. 22, it will continue to air the series and premiere its second season on Oct. 29.

I like the idea of scripted cable and streaming shows eventually finding their way to network viewers. They’re getting edited episodes, and they’re getting them long after other viewers, but at least they’re getting material that’s likely to be better than most of what is made for network TV. Other than “This Is Us,” the networks haven’t come up with a strong original drama in years. At this point, all they do is extend formulaic franchises and introduce paint-by-numbers crime shows like Jesse L. Martin’s “The Irrational.” Maybe “Poker Face” will show up on NBC.

Chris Bauer (left) as Senator Joe McCarthy and Jonathan Bailey as Tim in "Fellow Travelers." Peter H. Stranks

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Those days are over . . . right? The eight-episode limited series “Fellow Travelers,” based on the 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, is set during the fear-driven McCarthy era. Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) is an idealistic man crusading against Communism, and Matt Bomer is the State Department official who hires him. Sparks fly, just as Joe McCarthy (an unrecognizable Chris Bauer) and the closeted Roy Cohn (Will Brill) declare war on gays — the so-called Lavender Scare. Allison Williams and Linus Roach also star in the series (trailer here), which is adapted by “Philadelphia” writer Ron Nyswaner. It premieres Friday on Paramount+ With Showtime and Sunday at 9 on Showtime.

Advertisement

2. On Tuesday, Paramount+ is premiering a documentary called “Milli Vanilli,” about Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan, whose careers ended after a lip-synching controversy. The pair’s first album and its hit single were big sellers in 1989, and they won the Grammy for best new artist the next year. But everything went south — including the Grammy, which was revoked — after revelations that they did not sing the vocals on their album. The documentary — trailer here — will include an exclusive audio interview with Pilatus recorded two months before he died of an overdose in 1998, and an interview with Morvan, who talks about how it all happened. Directed by Luke Korem, it will also feature interviews with the music industry execs who were part of the deception.

3. “The Gilded Age,” Julian Fellowes’s costume drama, returns for a second season on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m., with Carrie Coon stealing the show as the wealthy climber pushing her way into high society in New York. It’s no “Downton Abbey,” but it does contain enough flagrant snubbing, some of it by Christine Baranski’s stubborn socialite, to satisfy. Joining the cast this season: Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard, both playing love interests for two of the regular characters. Here’s the trailer.

Advertisement

4. After seven seasons of high-stakes legal, political, and financial twists, Showtime’s “Billions” is wrapping up on Sunday at 8 p.m. “All will go down,” Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades mutters in the trailer for the finale. But fear not, fans: Plans are afoot for at least two spinoffs, “Millions” and “Trillions,” and I’m not making cynical jokes. Furthermore, Showtime, now streaming with Paramount+, is hoping to put together two other “Billions” spinoffs. Audience familiarity: It’s the magic key to the current TV-industry universe, where it’s hard to get a new title to stick in viewers’ minds.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Rachel Ray’s Rebuild” Helping families whose homes were destroyed by weather events. Hulu, Monday

“Life on Our Planet” A 4 billion-year journey, narrated by Morgan Freeman. Netflix, Wednesday

“Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone” A stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Lessons in Chemistry” Brie Larson stars in the adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s novel. Apple TV+

“Frasier” Kelsey Grammer returns as the fussy shrink, this time in Boston. Paramount+

“Sex Education” The coming-of-age series goes out on a high. Netflix

“The Morning Show” Season three of the glossy soap. Apple TV+

“Wilderness” A marriage on the rocks in this revenge thriller. Amazon

Advertisement

“Dreaming Whilst Black” Trying to make it as a filmmaker in London. Showtime

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.