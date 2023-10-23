‘Armed and dangerous’ Gardner man wanted in connection with woman’s death, police say

A woman, whose name has not been released, was found deceased in the back of the house, Early said.

Aaron Pennington, 33, was identified as a suspect in the woman’s death after Gardner police responded to 42 Cherry St. on Sunday morning, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. told reporters.

Authorities Monday continued searching for an “armed and dangerous” Gardner man in connection with the death of a woman inside a home Sunday morning where four children were present.

Four children “that were in the house” went to a neighbor’s home before police arrived, Early said.

The children, who ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old, were in Department of Children and Families custody, Early said on Sunday.

An Early spokeswoman said authorities had no new information to release in the case Monday morning.

Authorities would not explain the relationship between Pennington and the deceased woman, but did say they both lived at 42 Cherry St. Records show Aaron Pennington and a woman purchased the single family home last year.

Pennington is described as 6-foot, 2-inches, weighing about 175 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320, according to authorities. The car has a Massachusetts veterans license plate reading 8A30, according to the release.

Early said Pennington is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this report.

This is a developing story.

