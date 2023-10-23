While Berklee College of Music stays silent, former president Erica Muhl responds to speculation about why she left

Speaking at the same event, Martin Mannion, chairman of Berklee’s board of trustees, acknowledged the college made a mistake when it hired Muhl, a composer and conductor who had been dean of the University of Southern California’s Roski School of Art and Design, and he promised a “thorough and thoughtful” search for a new leader.

The college has steadfastly refused to answer questions about Muhl, whose tenure as the first woman to lead Berklee lasted barely two years. At an assembly last month celebrating the start of the school year, Berklee provost David Bogen, the college’s interim president, told staff and students that a “high level of discretion” has been necessary during “a very difficult situation.”

It’s been three months since Berklee College of Music abruptly announced that Erica Muhl was out as president, yet most students and faculty say they still don’t know why.

“The board recognizes we have to get this right,” said Mannion, who chaired the search committee that recommended Muhl.

Since her departure in June, Muhl has sold her house in Newton for $3 million and returned to California. She has made no public statements and declined to be interviewed for this story. But through her attorney, she did agree to answer questions via email. “I admire the strength, resiliency, and talent that exists at Berklee,” Muhl wrote. “It is a very special place and one that I continue to hold as a leading institution of its kind in the world.”

The presidency is just one of a number of prominent positions at the renowned music school now filled by an interim: Boston Conservatory, which merged with Berklee in 2016, is without a permanent director, as are the satellite campuses, Berklee NYC and Berklee Valencia. In addition, more than a dozen administrators left the college during Muhl’s term. Faculty and staff worry Berklee’s leadership has become wobbly and that could hamper the school’s ability to plan for the future and attract the most talented teachers and students.

Virtually no member of the staff, faculty, or administration, including those who left during the past two years, would talk on the record about Muhl. But several cited her leadership style — described by some as “abusive” and “rude” — and her spotty attendance at meetings and campus events as factors in her downfall. Students, meanwhile, are less reluctant to speak out.

“We’re getting increasingly upset about the lack of transparency, especially given how high the tuition is,” said junior Marco Tewlow, a pianist and singer who is majoring in professional music. “Honestly, Erica is a specter that still seems to haunt the school.” (Berklee tuition is $48,830 for 2023-2024.)

Berklee senior Simon Safran said the continued silence about the former president and the plan for choosing her successor has led to rampant speculation and innuendo. He said many on campus are “frustrated and angry,” noting that the college spent lavishly on two inaugural concerts for Muhl just three months before she stepped down.

“There are a lot of places that money could have been used instead of celebrating a person who was gone after two years,” said Safran.

Berklee officials have remained mum. Over the past several weeks, neither Bogen, the interim president, nor Mannion or any other member of the board of trustees responded to interview requests, directing questions instead to a college spokesperson, who waved off inquiries with a terse email: “I don’t have any additional information to share with you at this time.” Only at the end of last week did the faculty learn that new presidential search committee has been created, this one chaired by trustee Bill Kaiser, a partner emeritus at the venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

Muhl arrived at Berklee in June 2021, succeeding Roger Brown, who led the college for 17 years. Less of a backslapper than her predecessor, Muhl was hailed as a “multi-dimensional thinker and strategist” and a gifted “institution builder.” The trustees were impressed with Muhl’s abilities as a fund-raiser and her role in creating a cutting-edge program at USC endowed by a $70 million gift from record executive Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop legend Dr. Dre.

She was hired — at an annual salary of $362,675 — despite questions about her handling of a well-publicized 2015 episode at the Roski School when all seven first-year students in the master of fine arts program withdrew to protest what they considered unethical actions by Muhl in failing to honor agreed-upon stipends and teaching assistant positions. A group of Roski students later started a Change.org petition demanding Muhl be removed as dean of the school. (Muhl’s attorney said his client disputes the students’ characterization of her actions, saying Muhl “enjoyed a highly successful 30-year career at USC.”)

While some turnover is natural when a new president takes over, the exodus among senior administration at Berklee was striking. A partial list of those who left the school during Muhl’s brief tenure includes: Panos Panay, senior vice president, global strategy & innovation; David Gregory, vice president for technology resources; Mike Magee, assistant vice president; Alison Wallace Donnelly, vice president of finance; Richard Hisey, senior vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer; Carin Nuernberg, vice president of academic strategy; Mike King, vice president for enrollment management and marketing; Dana Grider, senior director, Boston Conservatory; Andy Vores, vice president for academic affairs/chief academic officer, Boston Conservatory; Cathy Young, executive director, Boston Conservatory; and Lucinda Carver, interim executive director, Boston Conservatory.

In addition, Stefano Falconi, who was brought to Berklee by Muhl soon after she arrived in 2021, serving first as her senior financial adviser and later as Berklee’s chief financial officer, was fired after Muhl left. He’s since hired an attorney, Peter Levitt, whose practice focuses on university discipline matters. Neither Berklee nor Levitt would say why Falconi was terminated, and Muhl didn’t respond to questions about him.

None of the former Berklee administrators would speak publicly about their reasons for leaving. Young, who was well liked at Boston Conservatory — she was the first woman to lead the institution in its 150-year history — said in an email: “With more than a year under my belt as president of Moore College of Art & Design, I am immersed in my work here in Philadelphia and do not have any commentary to share regarding Berklee’s leadership.”

Muhl’s critics agree she had some good ideas but said she could also be abrasive. They recounted instances during meetings when she was “dismissive,” “domineering,” and “bullying.” Asked about those critiques, Muhl wrote “leadership styles vary and change of any kind engenders different responses. Many individuals thrive during times of change and others take the opportunity to leave an organization.”

She also rebutted the claim, made by many faculty, staff, and students, that she was rarely on campus. (One staff member called Muhl “the Claude Rains of Berklee,” a reference to the British actor who starred in “The Invisible Man.”) Muhl missed Berklee’s commencement last May at Agganis Arena, but said she alerted staff and others at the school that she would be attending her son’s graduation at USC, which took place the day before Berklee’s ceremony. That she was otherwise seldom seen on campus does not mean she wasn’t there, insisted Muhl’s attorney, H. James Hartley.

“Berklee’s Boston campus is an urban one, which makes it less likely to be seen or noticed while moving about,” Hartley wrote in an email. “Muhl was sometimes recognized by students and faculty, sometimes not.”

Many students and faculty have also raised concerns about Muhl’s priorities, citing certain significant expenditures, among them a makeover of the president’s office that included a designer couch and chairs costing several thousands of dollars each. “Updates to the president’s office were planned before Muhl’s arrival at Berklee,” her attorney countered.

Likewise, the two inaugural concerts honoring Muhl last April were viewed by many as unnecessary and extravagant, and both were held at non-Berklee venues — Symphony Hall and MGM Music Hall. John Stanton, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s director of venue and event services, estimated Berklee paid $25,000 to rent Symphony Hall, while the cost of the MGM Music Hall event was nearly 10 times that amount, said a Berklee staff member not authorized to speak to the media.

“It was like a coronation, it was ridiculous,” said Berklee student Ela Brown, a junior.

The Symphony Hall event featured an orchestra of professional musicians, supplemented by Berklee faculty and students, playing a program that included three pieces composed by Muhl. Bebo Shiu, who was principal bass in the concert, described Muhl’s compositions as “decent, certainly not bad,” but said the event, which was free, was poorly attended. (He did see Grammy-winning singer Gloria Estefan, a Berklee trustee, sitting down front.)

“I wouldn’t say there were more people on the stage than in the audience,” said Shiu, who is vice president of the Boston Musicians Association Local 9-535. “But I would say it was pretty close.”

In response, Muhl said inaugural concerts are “common academic ceremonies, akin to commencements,” and the events at Symphony Hall and MGM Music Hall showcased the talents of Berklee students and faculty. Of the turnout, she said: “The audience was several times the large number of Berklee participants.”

Alicia Bower, an associate professor of psychology at Berklee, understands why faculty and students are fixating on Muhl, but she wonders if so many interim administrators will “preclude the development of long-term vision and strategy” at the school.

“I think many of us are more concerned with getting the right leadership than we are in being pacified by a quick response,” Bower said. “That said, I think many of us are looking forward to understanding more about what happened.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him @MarkAShanahan. Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her @elliew0lfe.