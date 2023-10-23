In New England, ‘human trafficking is definitely a problem,’ says head of federal initiative combatting it

In 2022, investigators with the US Department of Homeland Security received a tip from an airline pilot who suspected a teenage girl traveling on his flight might be a human trafficking victim. One of the men who communicated with the young girl was indeed a sex trafficker, authorities found, and was part of a large criminal enterprise. Since the initial tip, the Justice Department has launched a criminal case against the trafficker, and the girl has been connected to support services.

The pilot’s observations were the result of training he received under the Blue Lightning Initiative, which is based within DHS and the Department of Transportation, led by Michael Camal.

Camal, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2018, is in charge of the initiative that raises awareness about the realities of human trafficking in the aviation industry, and teaches airport personnel to report potential traffickers to law enforcement. In June, Camal was selected as a finalist for 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal award — also known as the ”Sammies,” which are considered the “Oscars” of government service — for his efforts leading the national campaign.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (right) speaks with Michael Camal prior to entering a human trafficking awareness roundtable for US airline executives in Orlando, Florida, in January. Benjamin Applebaum/ DHS

Q: Human trafficking was only just defined by the law in 2000. How have cases around human trafficking increased in New England?

A: The overall number of cases has increased tremendously because of awareness, there’s no doubt about that. In New England, human trafficking is definitely a problem. When I give presentations, I often hear that human trafficking “is not a problem in my area.” Or that “crime is low in my rural town.” Most won’t look at Rhode Island and think of human trafficking. Yet since its inception in 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has identified 149 cases of human trafficking that impacted 337 victims [this does not include data for 2022 or 2023] in Rhode Island alone. In Massachusetts, the hotline has identified 905 cases of human trafficking, which included 1,703 victims, from 2007 to 2021. I believe those numbers just scratch the surface.

Human trafficking is often called the “hidden crime,” which means these statistics are only what we do know. But there’s a lot we don’t know. When speaking to survivors, we hear about all of these new indicators the public missed while exploitation was going on.

How has the Blue Lightning Initiative expanded since you came on?

A: The Blue Lightning Initiative is part of DHS’ overall Blue Campaign, which is our national public awareness campaign to combat human trafficking. The initiative started in 2012, and until 2017, they had 17 partners that were mostly airline companies. I came on in 2018, and we have expanded to 135 partners, where we are training staff and are working to raise awareness in the airports.

Why look at combatting trafficking specifically in the aviation industry?

A: A lot of Americans are surprised to hear that human trafficking happens in the United States. They think it’s just a foreign problem. But when I looked at domestic data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, about 50 percent of the victims are US citizens and 50 percent of them are foreign nationals. We found that a lot of these victims are actively traveling through airports — in both commercial and private airports — while the exploitation is going on.

Sometimes they’re traveling by themselves, with other victims, or with their trafficker. The indicators are often very subtle, and it can be a bit hard to identify. But we train airport and airline staff on those indicators, which has resulted in positive victim identification and cases against traffickers.

What are some of the warning signs of human trafficking?

A: There’s a ton, but at a high level, here are a few:

Document control. If someone is not in control of their own passport or other identity documents, but they look old enough to control it themselves.

Someone’s freedom to communicate. Oftentimes, traffickers will closely monitor the victim’s speech when they are speaking to authorities. We’ve had cases where a victim would be asked a basic question — such as, ”Where are you from?” — and then the victim would have to call someone else to answer for them.

An illogical travel plan, or victims not knowing who they are meeting, is a big red flag. For example, we’ve had cases where the victim met someone online, potentially for a modeling gig at first, and they are told to meet at a destination, but the victim has no idea who they are actually meeting.

A “non-genuine relationship.” This is when someone pretends to be a parent or a romantic partner to an individual, but in reality, there’s no connection at all and they are just doing that to get them through airport security so they can exploit them.

Some of these examples could also be mistaken for something else.

A: It’s not very frequent where a tip comes in and it turns out to be human trafficking. But we don’t want to miss that one victim. I’d rather have a thousand tips than have none than miss that one case.

Who exactly is reporting most of these “warning signs” or potential incidents of victims at airports now?

A: It’s a good mix. They’re members of the public, flight attendants, pilots, airport workers, and janitors. Many times, tips will initially be referred to an airline’s corporate security desks. Those tips will then decide if there’s enough information to be referred to Homeland Security.

Other than Boston Logan International Airport and Rhode Island Airport Corporation, what other New England-based aviation groups has this initiative partnered with?

A: We’re working with Boston Manchester Regional Airport, Marthas Vineyard Airport, Cape Air, Waltzing Matilda Aviation, Portsmouth International Airport, and Elevate Jet.

What should every American know about human trafficking?

It happens in both legitimate and illegitimate industries — in restaurants, hospitality, construction, agriculture, domestic work, and even at your neighborhood pizza restaurant. It can be prevalent on college campuses, and we’ve worked with survivors who were actively exploited while attending four-year-degree colleges for both sex and labor trafficking. There are tools out there for college campuses — to raise awareness and combat trafficking. Whether all the campuses know about those tools... I don’t believe that’s the case yet. That’s something we’re also trying to focus on more.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

