Here are some ways to make Halloween more inclusive, so it’s enjoyable for more children

Dr. Irina Gorbounova, of Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, is a pediatric gastroenterologist and a mother of a child with tree nut allergies. She knows firsthand how hard it can be for kids with severe food sensitivities to collect candy during the spooky season.

But there are simple, subtle things people can do to make the holiday more joyful for more people, and health professionals are reminding the public of actions they can take to create more inclusive environments.

PROVIDENCE — For kids with food allergies and sensory sensitivities, Halloween can be pretty scary — and not in the fun way.

“Approximately one in 13 children have a food allergy or sensitivity now, and they have become more prominent over the years,” Gorbounova said. “We have a lot of families who are concerned about the Halloween season and are looking at ways to stay safe.”

Gorbounova noted the top eight allergens are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy, and many are found in popular candies.

In addition to reading labels, which “many families are already well-versed in,” she noted there are candy brands that are “top-eight allergen safe” that people can buy or offer to trick-or-treaters as an alternative.

Her favorites? YumEarth, MadeGood, and School Safe.

“They have lots of different options, and some of them are actually granola bar-like,” Gorbounova of the MadeGood brand.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is another initiative that’s making a difference for individuals with food and sensory sensitivities during Halloween. Founded in 2012, it encourages people to put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep, signaling the home has allergy-free treats, toys, or trinkets.

People can add their homes to a map that tracks participating households, making it easier for kids on the hunt for allergy-friendly or non-food treats on Halloween. There are thousands of homes registered on the map, in communities all over the country and world. In Rhode Island, there are at least a dozen participating households.

Besides children with allergies, these alternatives can also benefit kids on the autism spectrum who might have increasing behaviors after consuming dairy, gluten, or sugar, Gorbounova said, adding “there is an intersection between GI systems and autism.”

“It hasn’t been strongly proven in literature, but some families say that their child is sensitive to that, so we’re just mindful of that, especially during the Halloween season,” Gorbounova said.

Children with autism and attention-deficit are also more likely to experience sensory overload during Halloween, which is another concern Gorbounova hears among parents.

She suggested parents be aware of the neighborhood they’re taking their child trick-or-treating in for this reason.

“Picking a street that seems to be a little less decorated, or perhaps looking at the area before taking their child and noticing if there’s any houses that might be a potential trigger,” she said.

She tells parents to prepare accordingly, based on their child’s needs.

A comprehensive handout with reminders about making Halloween inclusive is making its way through school districts and communities across the country. Created by speech-language pathologist Kristen Pompey, of Hearts and Hands Therapy Services, the handouts were designed in collaboration with autistic individuals all over the US “to promote more accessible opportunities for all children, regardless of ability,” Pompey said.

Included in the handout are reminders about boundary awareness and impulsive behavior.

“Some kids may be curious and want to touch your costume because of the texture, color, special interest,” the tip sheet said. “If you do not want to be touched, try visual and verbal cues like ‘no thanks, I need space.’”

The handout reminds people that “although there may be signs to only take one piece of candy, impulsivity may result in a child grabbing more. Additionally, motor skills (gripping items) may increase difficulty for a child to pick only one candy.”

It asks people to keep this in mind: “Some kids may not be able to read or understand the language being used. Please be gracious.”

Among many other tips, the handout encourages the public to consider children who may not be able to use steps; that saying “trick-or-treat” is not for everyone due to how some kids communicate; and that some children might “appear older” or “are older.”

“This is perfectly acceptable,” the handout, which is offered in three languages, says. “Please be mindful of those older children, who want to feel included and accepted, and who may be looking forward to this event every year.”

The guide also includes a list of allergens and printable signs people can post at their house to note which allergens are on the premises, as well as warning signs for jump scares and strobe lights.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.