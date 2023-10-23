Man killed in fall while washing windows at Boston office tower

“It appears to be an accident,” Villanueva said, adding that homicide detectives have been notified as well as OSHA.

Boston police responded to 100 Summer St. shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of a worker who fell, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age weren’t disclosed.

A man washing windows was killed in a fall Monday morning from an office tower in downtown Boston, authorities said.

An OSHA spokesperson said via email that the agency “was notified of a fall at this location and is responding.”

The office tower houses “a diverse mix of small technology start-ups, international corporations,” and other ventures, according to its website.

“It’s horrendous,” one woman said while looking at the building, which remained partially blocked off late Monday morning.

”I just feel so bad,” she said. “I look at the people that do this type of work and just, I never could.”

Justin, who works at a nearby Starbucks, said he was startled when a customer ran inside saying “someone fell” at the office tower.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

