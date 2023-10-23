Two Mass. men missing in Vermont under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Two men from Western Massachusetts are missing in northern Vermont under “suspicious circumstances,” and their families have not heard form then since Oct. 15, authorities say.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee were reported missing to Vermont police on Oct. 15, and were last known to have been traveling through multiple communities, including Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe, authorities said.

“Relatives of the men said they had been traveling together, had not been touch with their families for several days, and the relatives were unable to reach them,” Vermont State Police said in a statement on Saturday. “These disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White.”