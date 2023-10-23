Senator Ed Markey to propose full ban on chemical linked to Woburn leukemia cluster

TCE is still used in commercial and consumer products, including cleaning products, aerosols, and refrigerants. It is banned in Europe, New York, and Minnesota.

Trichloroethylene, also known as TCE, has been tied to birth defects, reproductive problems, and to 21 cases of childhood leukemia diagnosed in Woburn between 1969 and 1986.

Senator Ed Markey on Monday plans to announce a full ban on a chemical behind a cluster of deadly childhood cancer cases in Woburn, Mass., events chronicled in the book and movie “A Civil Action.”

“TCE is a clear and present danger to human health,” Markey said in an interview Sunday. “It causes cancer by any root of exposure, and it’s linked to toxicity for the nervous system, kidney, liver, immune system, reproductive system. Once we know a chemical is deadly, we need to get it out of circulation.”

Advertisement

Markey’s proposed full ban on TCE is the most stringent in a series of attempted chemical regulations by the senator, who has also proposed bans or regulations on asbestos and perchloroethylene. The TCE ban is proposed under the Toxic Substances Control Act, which was amended in 2016 to implement a health-based safety standard instead of a cost-benefit one.

Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of chemical safety and pollution prevention, said that, if successful, the proposed full ban on TCE would eliminate all consumers’ and most workers’ exposure to the carcinogen. The proposed ban will join four others announced since the 2016 amendment, two of which have been approved and two of which remain under review.

“A lot of times when people think about cancer, they think about detecting it more quickly or treating it more effectively or finding less harmful approaches,” Freedhoff said. “The Toxic Substances Control Act gives this country an opportunity to prevent cancer before it even happens.”

Advertisement

Research on TCE accelerated largely because of advocacy by the environmental justice group For A Cleaner Environment.

The group was started by Woburn resident Anne Anderson, the mother of a boy — Jimmy — who died of complications from leukemia at the age of 12 in 1981. Anderson lobbied for research on TCE, which led to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Harvard University’s school of public health that ultimately linked TCE to leukemia, birth defects, and reproductive problems.

Dr. David Savitz, an epidemiology professor at Brown University School of Public Health, who worked with the DPH on its study of Woburn, said the challenge today is in how to avoid exposure to the chemical.

Today, toxic chemical disposal is more strictly regulated than in the late 20th century, Savitz noted. Part of this caution comes from the awareness spread by situations like the leukemia cluster in Woburn.

“Woburn was not alone,” Savitz said. “In the most recent periods there are fewer instances of that kind of dramatic, intense exposure to toxic chemicals. I think there really has been progress in avoiding situations like that.”

Jeff Griffiths, a professor of public health and community medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, has served on several drinking water safety boards including with the EPA. He said there is more to be done to address the impacts of TCE in groundwater, as it continues to affect hundreds of communities today.

Advertisement

“I don’t think that preventing the new addition of TCE into the ground is going to be sufficient,” Griffiths said.

Woburn was part of a wave of “toxic tort” cases in which communities sued large manufacturers for environmental harm resulting in health issues. Such cases spanned the US and took place in states including California, Texas, and Massachusetts. The 1995 bestseller ‘A Civil Action’ chronicled the legal action taken by Woburn citizens including Anderson against the chemical company W.R. Grace & Co., which settled the lawsuit for $8 million without admitting wrongdoing. It was turned into a movie starring John Travolta.

Anne Anderson and her son, Jimmy Anderson, pose for a portrait in Woburn on June 27, 1980. Jimmy died of complications from leukemia in 1981. Janet Knott/Globe Staff

Markey said the ban on TCE would eliminate further use of the chemical in the 21st century, putting an end to cases like those of the many Woburn families who suffered health complications.

Freedhoff said chemical safety is an important issue that continues to be a focus for public health.

“You can certainly learn from the chemical safety tragedies that happened in the past, and recognize that if you put strong safety rules in the books before something becomes a superfund site … you will really be making a health and safety difference in this country,” she said.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.