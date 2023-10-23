There’s fascinating new polling data on public education in Rhode Island

One highlight was the answers to a question about the biggest challenges facing public school leaders. As Governor Dan McKee goes all-in on trying to address chronic absenteeism, only 6 percent of residents said that issue is the most important problem.

The same poll offers one of the most in-depth looks that we’ve seen in a long time at how residents feel about public education in our state.

You might have seen my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick’s story last week about a new poll from URI that showed Rhode Islanders have seriously low trust in government across the board, from the local level to the federal level.

That doesn’t mean McKee is wrong on the issue (he isn’t), but it shows you why he’s urging municipal leaders across the state to lead public awareness campaigns about the dangers of absenteeism.

Here are the most important problems facing K-12 public school leaders, according to residents:

Teacher/staff shortage – 32 percent

Insufficient funding – 23 percent

Inappropriate use of cellphones/technology – 10 percent

Chronic student absenteeism – 6 percent

In-school substance use – 4 percent

Other/don’t know – 25 percent

When it comes to residents’ views about the overall quality of K-12 public schools in their community, 42 percent said they are satisfied, compared to 21 percent who said they are not.

There’s strong support for increasing funding for K-12 schools, with 67 percent saying they believe funding should increase. While I can count on one hand the number of people in Rhode Island who truly understand the school funding formula (I’m not one of them), 64 percent said they support allocating funds more equitably to better serve historically disadvantaged school districts.

Here are some of the other interesting responses in the poll:

✏️ Support for expanding public charter schools

46 percent somewhat or strongly support

30 percent neither support nor oppose

16 percent somewhat or strongly oppose

8 percent don’t know

✏️ The power of teachers’ unions

Not powerful enough – 27 percent

Right level of power – 22 percent

Too powerful – 21 percent

Don’t know – 30 percent

How concerned are you about:

✏️ Political indoctrination of students

41 percent extremely or very concerned

28 percent somewhat or a little concerned

19 percent not at all concerned

✏️ Poor standardized test scores in reading and math

59 percent extremely or very concerned

31 percent somewhat or a little concerned

3 percent not at all concerned

✏️ Underrepresentation of marginalized groups in educational materials

30 percent extremely or very concerned

39 percent somewhat or a little concerned

19 percent not at all concerned

Would you support:

✏️ A constitutional amendment guaranteeing a fundamental right to education in Rhode Island: 72 percent approve.

✏️ Universal pre-K for children ages 3 and 4: 55 percent approve.

✏️ Free lunch for all K-12 students: 68 percent approve.

✏️ Legislation to establish public school sex education that is inclusive of LGBTQ topics for 6th to 12th graders: 38 percent approve.

✏️ State funding for police officers in schools: 57 percent approve.

✏️ State funding for social workers in schools: 67 percent approve.

✏️ Legislation to require all public schools to provide instruction on technical and vocational training: 76 percent approve.

Researchers surveyed, via the internet, a representative sample of 500 Rhode Islanders ages 18 and older between Aug. 17 and Sept. 6. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

