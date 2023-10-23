Dumped in cellar hole 50 years ago, badly burned body has never been identified

As he took a closer look at the foundation of what was once a barn or farmhouse on Howard Road, he found a man’s body inside a cellar hole. The victim was a Black man in his 20s, dressed in blue denim pants and a sleeveless printed shirt. He was shoeless and his body was burned.

On Jan. 23, 1973, a man interested in buying real estate was checking out property in Westford when he made a gruesome discovery.

Police speculated that he had been killed somewhere else and dumped there. The body had apparently been there for at least four days.

Advertisement

Fifty years later, the man has never been identified and no one has been brought to justice. He was buried in Fairview Cemetery in Westford, his grave marked by a tiny square-shaped stone with the number 9 carved into it.

Police in Westford say the investigation remains open but will reveal little about what steps have been taken or if they’ve been able to obtain any DNA from the victim’s remains.

Howard Road is located off Route 225 in Westford. It’s a dead-end street lined with a handful of residential homes.

But back in 1973, when Westford’s population was just over 10,000, this part of town was far less developed. The old farmland where the body was found was a remote, secluded area that was frequented by hunters and snowmobilers. At night, it was a popular hangout spot where teenagers would gather around bonfires.

The day after the body was discovered, the Lowell Sun reported that the man was found wearing “an afro-type sleeveless printed shirt,” which today would be described as a dashiki.

Westford Police Chief Joseph Connell told the Sun it appeared to be a homicide “because the body was burnt and the man’s shoes were missing.”

Advertisement

Police also told the Sun that the results of an autopsy were “inconclusive.”

The Boston Globe initially made only a brief mention of the homicide — a one paragraph item that was followed by two paragraphs about the body of an unidentified man found frozen in Dracut. Both appeared on page 24 underneath the Globe’s chess column.

The next day, the Globe reported that Westford police were trying to identify the “badly burned” body, while the Lowell Sun reported that police were appealing to the public for help in identifying the victim.

Sergeant John F. Sullivan Jr. told the Sun that evidence suggested that the victim’s body had been dumped there and set on fire. The motive for the crime remained unclear and police were “working on a theory that it might have been some sort of revenge involved,” Sullivan said. “It’s a puzzling case.”

In 1994, the Globe wrote about several unsolved homicides, including this case. Lieutenant Edward Cossette told the Globe then that police had tried to to match the victim’s dental work with records from various agencies, including the military, to no avail.

If he served in the military, perhaps he was a soldier stationed at Fort Devens, which was just a short drive away from Westford?

“We were never able to identify him,” Cossette told the Globe at the time.

As many as 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year, according to the US Department of Justice. More than 11,000 sets of unidentified human remains were held in medical examiner and coroner offices throughout the country in 2018, and 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year.

Advertisement

The victim who was found in Westford is not currently listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national database of missing and unidentified person cases, known as NamUs. Westford Police Chief Mark Chambers declined to say if there were plans to add his remains to the repository.

“I would also like to reiterate this investigation is still active and Westford Police Detectives are working with the Middlesex D.A.’s Cold Case office,” Chambers said in an e-mail. “I appreciate your continued efforts to highlight cases like this one.”

Asked if there were any hope of obtaining DNA from the body, Chambers said “we do know the location of the remains and the case is still under investigation.”

In recent years, advances in forensic DNA testing has helped solve an array of mystifying crimes, often by first identifying the victims.

“DNA technology didn’t emerge until the 1980s, which some people call a form of ‘genetic fingerprinting,’ so that is the big game changer when it comes to posthumous identification these days,” said Daniel Medwed, a professor of law and criminal justice at Northeastern University. “In theory, someone could exhume the body, take a DNA sample, and then run that profile through various databases to see if there’s a match to family member. If there’s a hit, that could ultimately lead to an answer.”

In January, authorities announced they had identified a woman whose body was discovered in Bedford, N.H. in 1971 after investigators found a genetic match from her DNA profile with a family member from Texas who had taken a direct-to-consumer DNA test. Katherine Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, was identified with assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative genetic genealogy, officials said.

Advertisement

But the body of the man found that cold January day in 1973 has still not been identified. Who was he? How did he die? And who left his body in that cellar hole?

The emergence of genetic genealogy offers hope that investigators can find answers to those questions. Or perhaps someone out there knows something that can help solve the mystery.

Anyone with information can call the Westford Police Department’s tip line at 978-399-2072, submit a tip online through the department’s website, or contact State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office at 781-897-6600.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.