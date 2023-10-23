There is only one way for many GOP candidates running against Trump to stop him. Drop out. And do it now.

Heading into the New Hampshire primary in 2016, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas had just won the Iowa Caucuses. Trump was leading in the New Hampshire polls, but only slightly. Just behind him was a cluster of candidates with similar pitches: John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Chris Christie, and Jeb Bush.

Yet the trap that made him the Republican nominee — and ultimately president — in 2016 is playing out again this election cycle. And unless his competitors make some hard decisions about their own campaigns, history may repeat itself in 2024.

Trump, who is stumping in New Hampshire Monday, ended up winning the state with 35 percent of the vote. Those four candidates split a larger vote that combined for 45 percent.

While those candidates may have understood the math, none wanted to sacrifice their own campaigns. With their votes split, Trump would continue to win primaries with a minority of the vote in many contests and take the nomination.

This time around, several candidates are again vying for the open Republican nomination. Trump has held a commanding lead in the polls for months, begging the question: Will the others coalesce around a single challenger, or will we see the same scenario that paved his road to the White House eight years ago?

Many candidates have said they would drop out if victory wasn’t an option — in theory. In reality, only a few minor candidates have made good on that pledge: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Perry Johnson, Montana politician Corey Stapleton, and former Texas representative Will Hurd. In dropping out, Hurd endorsed Nikki Haley and acknowledged the dynamics of the race.

“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden,” Hurd wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

A few lesser candidates, such as former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, remain in the race, but their support is so slight it won’t make a difference if they drop out.

It’s the next tier that may need to examine their futures and how they can have the biggest impact. After all, many are running as an alternative to Trump.

Last week, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s Super PAC, which has essentially been funding his campaign, threw in the towel. Nevertheless, Scott filed to put his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie had a brief moment of momentum last month, but he’s currently fourth in most New Hampshire polls. Former Vice president Mike Pence’s campaign is in debt. And North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum likely won’t make another debate.

In the RealClearPolitics polling average, those candidates in New Hampshire combine for 16.8 percent of the vote.

If those four were to throw their support behind one of the remaining candidates, it could go a long way. At the moment, the “alternative to Trump” spot is hotly contested between a rising Haley and a dropping Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. A boost of nearly 17 percentage points would help decide second place and establish the consensus non-Trump pick.

Trump, of course, leads both Haley and DeSantis by over 40 percentage points nationally -- but a more modest 30 points in the early bellwether of New Hampshire. And if New Hampshire becomes a more competitive race for Trump, who knows what could happen next?

Should nothing change, Trump is the clear favorite to become the nominee. Should the field unite around an alternative, they’d at least have a fighting chance against him. But the moment to act is now.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.