Putting the T on the straight and (not too) narrow

The agency has secrecy in its DNA. The tough task before general manager Phillip Eng is to make sure trains are running safely — while simultaneously ending the culture that made it seem OK to hide the recently revealed track problems from the public.

Answering that question is quite literally a matter of inches. But it’s also a matter of the T’s credibility with riders.

Are the tracks on the new Green Line extension too close together for safe operations — or not?

Here’s what appears to have happened. The idea of extending what is now called the Green Line to Cambridge, Somerville, and Medford has been kicked around for about a century; in 1990, the state promised to actually build it. Three decades later, it did. In such a rushed process, it seems, mistakes were made. Rails which are supposed to be 56.5 inches apart were narrower than that in some spots.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

What the T did with that information is unclear — but it certainly didn’t tell the public. A spokesperson for one of the T’s regulators, the state Department of Public Utilities, said the track issue was “not flagged” to them either.

Advertisement

In Eng’s telling, when he found out about the narrow tracks, he instituted slow zones so that the tracks could be thoroughly inspected and the narrowest sections fixed. On other sections, the inspection showed that while the tracks were indeed too narrow, they weren’t so narrow — defined as less than 56.125 inches — that they posed an immediate problem.

So now the trains are running again — safely, we’re told, while Eng says the agency will hold the Green Line contractors accountable and re-gauge the tracks to the correct, 56.5-inch standard. (The service outage on Friday — when some passengers had to walk from a stalled Green Line train to the nearest station — was caused by a equipment issue.)

Advertisement

Better late to fix the track problems than never. But the takeaway here is that for more than a year, riders were traveling on tracks that were not built to specifications and nobody said anything. Thankfully there have been no accidents, but the story doesn’t exactly build confidence in the T.

The problems were flagged at least twice — once in April 2021 and once in November 2022, right before the ribbon-cutting on the Medford branch. At a press conference on Thursday, Eng said the service disruptions riders will now experience could have been avoided, if only the people who knew about the problem had addressed it. Who knew what when? Were the findings buried for political reasons? “All I know is that I believe the team could have been more proactive and should have been more proactive,” Eng said.

The agency’s lack of transparency is part of a pattern. The T is grudging in its compliance with public records laws.In an especially absurd recent incident, the agency even pulled a podcast — titled “Spilling the T,” no less — that was briefly posted on its website.

“If people don’t have information, that’s where the frustration comes in,” Eng said in the podcast, which was eventually republished. “That’s where the lack of trust, lack of confidence in us [comes in]. And the only way to rebuild that is to just continue to work and focus on improved communication, transparency in what we do. And a key part of that is right now.”

Advertisement

Two officials with senior roles on the Green Line project are no longer working with the T as of Thursday, according to a spokesperson. Eng seems to be moving the agency haltingly in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Federal Transit Administration, which has been keeping a close eye on the T’s safety performance since a spate of derailments last year, should continue to apply pressure on the T to be upfront about its problems so they can be fixed.

Someday, the “T” in MBTA might stand for trust and transparency, along with safe, reliable transit. But someday has not yet arrived.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.