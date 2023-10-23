Globe coverage of Palestinians helps us better understand

I have followed the Globe’s reporting of Middle East issues for many years and I am noticing a significant change in the way this reporting is done. In years past, the face of a Palestinian was that of a bomb-wielding terrorist.

Sahar Fatima and Maggie Scales’s article, “Palestinians in Mass. feel relatives pain” (Page A1, Oct. 18), explores the horror of the war for Gazans and the emotional impact it has on friends and family members living here. There are more photos and interviews of Palestinians in the Globe and more in-depth analysis of the historical context that has led to this war.