What happened to Biden’s promise to be tough on Iran?

The Hamas attack is a byproduct of this design. Iran is suspected of collaborating with Hamas and Hezbollah in planning the attacks, though US intelligence has yet to confirm that. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei went so far as to praise the terrorism as “epic.” Whether or not there is a smoking gun linking Iran to the attack, Iran’s foreign policy is based on spreading influence through the proxies it funds and weaponizes, and one of its chief goals is to destroy Israel .

Hamas’s brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel should be the final nail in the coffin of the West’s attempts at an appeasement policy with Iran. Despite two years of concessions from the US meant to schmooze the Iranians into good behavior and avoid provocations, Iran has continued to test missiles, pursue near-weapons grade uranium, and, most of all, pump money and weapons to its “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.

Advertisement

So what happened to President Biden’s promise for a “smart way to be tough on Iran”?

Get Mira! by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience - and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

By operating with all carrot and no stick, the United States hoped that Iran would return the favor in the form of good behavior and a shiny new nuclear deal. But Iran hasn’t been willing to play ball. Instead, it has pocketed the windfall of the Biden administration’s appeasement measures and is using the profits to sponsor its regional ambitions, like supporting Hamas and Hezbollah, resulting in heightened instability in the Middle East.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tehran has always been upfront about its desires to destroy Israel and to export the Islamic Revolution through its Axis. But for the past two years, the Biden administration has declined to take Iran’s broader intentions at face value and has avoided harsh measures that it feared could lead to provocations and escalation in the Middle East.

Advertisement

“The administration has been consistent in seeing sticks not as leverage but as provocations that prevent ... de-escalation across the region,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said in an interview. The administration has had tunnel vision on striking a new nuclear deal since the Trump administration pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and started its maximum pressure agenda of high sanctions. From the 2015 signing of the JCPOA to December 2022, Iran launched at least 228 ballistic missiles — an annual average of more than 32 missiles — dispelling any notions that the JCPOA was de-escalating Iran’s militarization.

Fixating on Iran’s nuclear program misses the forest for the trees. The nuclear program is but a spoke in Iran’s broader plan to expand the Axis. “To the extent that they can build capabilities and threats that expand the projection of force, that create some sort of military deterrence toward adversaries, is a win,” said Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at FDD. “It allows them to use that deterrence as a cover to expand their influence and circle Israel.” Fixating on just one spoke allows bad behavior to fester elsewhere, unpunished.

Some argue that Donald Trump’s exit from the JCPOA triggered Iran’s escalations. But supporters of maximum resistance say the reason is money — since the real lifeblood of Iran’s regional ambitions is financing proxies, it’s important for Western powers to restrict access to cash. Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokesperson for part of the Trump administration, said that Iran has been able to amass huge amounts of money since the United States has “neglected to enforce economic sanctions against Iran put in place by President Trump.” Since the end of 2020, Iran’s access to foreign exchange reserves went from about $4 billion to over $43 billion in 2023. It has also been trading oil with the likes of China, Russia, and Venezuela. Iran’s oil exports went from about 445,000 barrels a day in 2020 to about 2 million barrels a day today.

Advertisement

This administration’s now-defunct nuclear negotiations signaled weakness from their start in April 2021, especially in the context of Trump and Biden decreasing US presence in the Middle East. The Biden administration was ready to unfreeze billions in assets and settle for weaker checks on the nuclear program than the JCPOA instated. Regardless, Iran kept violating the terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which codified the JCPOA and is still binding. By enriching uranium past the resolution’s stated limits, proliferating and testing ballistic missiles, and, more recently, providing Russia with drones, Iran has proven itself a bad-faith partner.

Ongoing economic security affords the tyrannical regime power over not only its proxies, but also its people. The regime has brutally suppressed the mass movement of public upheaval since Mahsa Amini died in police custody days after being arrested for violating a headscarf law.

Advertisement

With concession after concession, why would Iran negotiate nuclear restrictions in exchange for lifted sanctions, let alone cease its sponsorship of terrorism? “[The Iranians] don’t feel the need to even have to shake your hand anymore,” Taleblu said.

With no new deal, and no American pushback, Iran can move forward with its nefarious plans. Since taking over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force in 2020, General Esmail Qaani has led efforts to further unify Iran’s proxies against Israel. According to a report from April, he was in Beirut with leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad as militants fired rockets at Israel from southern Lebanon. On Oct. 18, the missile embargo placed on Iran in 2015 under Resolution 2231 expired, allowing Tehran to import and export missiles and missile technology. Until 2025 “JCPOA participants” could enact a “snapback” of all pre-Iran Nuclear Deal sanctions because of Iran’s “significant non-performance” of the deal’s requirements. The Biden administration hasn’t shown signs of pursing the measure.

This brings us to the Oct. 7 attack. By the United States looking the other way as Iran amassed more money, weapons, and influence, Tehran and its henchmen were emboldened. “Without this financial support from Iran, Hamas never could have launched this attack on Israel,” Ortagus said.

This leaves the Biden administration with two contradictory foreign policy stances. “One policy is to empower Israel to attack Hamas. The other policy is to maintain open dialogue, good communication, a nuclear arrangement, and sanctions relief for the Republic of Iran,” Goldberg said. But: “You can’t be opposed to a subsidiary while enriching the parent company.”

Advertisement

Why did the Biden administration take Iran at face value on its commitment to a nuclear deal while ignoring its explicit, public goals? The era of appeasement has reached a bloody inflection point.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.