A ‘millionaires tax’ on housing is a tax on millionaires

In Shirley Leung’s column, “Meet the new millionaires tax: A proposed fee on home sales over $1 million” (Business, Oct. 23), the example of an elderly couple from Arlington selling a house for $1.1 million seems to be a reason to support a transfer tax, not oppose it.
They bought a house for $80,000 and owe $410,000 after several “refinances” meaning they have already been able to leverage much of the home’s value. If it sells for $1.1 million, they’ll net more than $600,000. A 2 percent transfer tax on the portion over $1 million is $2,000, 0.3 percent of their net proceeds, and far less than the approximately $50,000 in realtor fees. In other words: a rounding error.
This example couple may not be “rich,” but they are lucky, reaping the rewards of buying into the housing market decades ago, which the Globe’s current Spotlight series, “Beyond the gilded gate” makes abundantly clear. They should be happy to give back a comparatively tiny portion of this windfall to help younger and less fortunate members of our community who have not had the benefit of decades of affordable, stable housing.
Ari Ofsevit
Cambridge