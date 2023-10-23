A ‘millionaires tax’ on housing is a tax on millionaires

In Shirley Leung’s column, “Meet the new millionaires tax: A proposed fee on home sales over $1 million” (Business, Oct. 23), the example of an elderly couple from Arlington selling a house for $1.1 million seems to be a reason to support a transfer tax, not oppose it.

They bought a house for $80,000 and owe $410,000 after several “refinances” meaning they have already been able to leverage much of the home’s value. If it sells for $1.1 million, they’ll net more than $600,000. A 2 percent transfer tax on the portion over $1 million is $2,000, 0.3 percent of their net proceeds, and far less than the approximately $50,000 in realtor fees. In other words: a rounding error.