Our dysfunctional transportation system leads to a dead end

After reading about the Green Line extension mess (”News worsens on Green Line Extension,” A1, Oct. 20), as revealed in Taylor Dolven et al.’s excellent reporting, I then read in the Business section about how private entrepreneurs plan to help us rise above it all with high-tech boats and self-driving cars that will “open up our cities” (“Rising above it all,” Business, Oct. 20). Yesterday I read that the former Federal Aviation Administration’s director joined the electric air-taxi industry and then read a rant on NextDoor about the supposed mess created with the installation of a bicycle lane in a dense part of Boston.

I understand that in the United States we love mixing up private and government methods for addressing public needs, but in the transportation sector this model is creating crazy results that are only perpetuating dysfunction. The model imposes enormous personal and public costs. This is not sustainable in a rapidly heating world. Long ago we decided that roadways are a public good by ending private toll roads and building reliability with public roads such as the massive interstate highway system.