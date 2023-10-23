I had a small boat, and I sold her

I had to sell her. For five winters, my wife and I rented a beach house in Milford, Conn. In the summer, when the rents for a week soar like the temperature in August, we became nomads and traveled. My wife has freedom thanks to the school system, and I take my consulting practice wherever I go. Fortunately, our landlady allowed me to moor the boat in front of her house all summer long, and lately we’d been staying close so we could visit. But our nomadic life was coming to an end, and we’d be staying somewhere year-round where we’d start having our own things like furniture and a mower and a mortgage and maybe even kids. Wherever we were going, I couldn’t imagine there’d be a place for Weenies. She needs the wide-open Sound and wind making her rigging hum tunes of joy and liberation. She needs water to expand her wood and to heal gaps. How could I let her rot inland?

She was my first boat, and she was magnificent — 14 spirited feet of pure beauty. Wood, an antique, treasured: That was my Blue Jay. True enough that when she needed work, I cursed her and swore I would leave her at the bottom of Long Island Sound. I should have called her Trouble, but her name was Weenies.

Would you ever sell your child? Your best friend? Your true love? I was sure I wouldn’t, either — until I sold my boat.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The first couple who looked at her, newlyweds, snapped her up. I couldn’t blame them. Everyone loved her, even my wife, who hates sailing. As we walked around her in the garage, I told the couple about the night of the July 3 storm, two summers ago, when Weenies was swamped and had to be rebuilt. I told the husband that he was going to have to learn to buy the good wood and the copper screws, to sand and paint and use fiberglass. As I spoke, I thought of another storm that came a few weeks later, when the mast broke free and Weenies was damaged again. Even my wife looked at her broken frame and cried. But I rebuilt her and reinforced her and sailed her and, like a fool, I left her out in the cold last winter instead of garaging her. That bitter, harsh winter burst her ribs. Who knew winter could be so cruel? So in spring, I rebuilt her a third time.

Advertisement

There are more than 150 screws on the bottom of a Blue Jay, and I replaced each one. With all that twisting, one gets close to a boat. I guess, while sanding her, I didn’t really have to stroke her as often as I did.

Advertisement

She taught me a lot. I learned about schools of fish that roam the waters off Milford in August, chased onto the beaches by the big blues. I learned about birds that fly in from the Arctic in the spring, flapping their stout brown wings less than a foot above the water, out beyond the shore, where only sailors can see them. She taught me to read wind as it sweeps across waves, so I’d be ready to adjust my course or let out my sails to stay true to my destination, or shift my weight just to stay afloat. More than any poem I ever read, she taught me about the beauty of nature.

Advertisement

She carried me to places of aesthetic wonder that expanded my mind and left me trembling at the arrogance of the puny landlocked imagination. One evening in late August, I stayed out too long, and as the wind eased, I slowly drifted back to shore, alone, beholding in dumb wonder the constantly changing light as the sun set beyond the shore. I’ll never forget the dazzling, painfully transitory reflections of that Turner sky.

I offered to teach the couple who bought Weenies how to sail. I wanted them to know her quirks, such as how, like all Weenies, she does not point directly into the wind when you free the rudder and main and jib. But they weren’t interested.

“I’ve been sailing since I was 12, and now that we moved back near the water, it’s time for a boat again,” the wife said, and I felt a bit embarrassed. I had learned to sail only three years earlier, and, as a kid, I had never vacationed near water or anyplace else.

“You should cover her in bad weather,” I said. “Just pull the canvas over the cockpit.”

The wife said, “She’ll need a name.”

“Her name’s Weenies,” I said. “You can’t go changing names. That’s bad luck. You have to take the name with the oars and the second set of sails.”

“My dad had lots of boats when we were growing up,” she said, “And we always gave them new names. We went out on them and had great times.”

Advertisement

“You’ll have great times, too,” I said, and told them how ideal the boat was for two. I asked the husband to picture himself in the boat on a July afternoon when the sand sizzles, his wife stretched back in his arms. “With your hand on the tiller, you feel the water trembling. You watch the wind on the waves, alert to sudden shifts. You chart a course for only the two of you. You smell salt air mixing with the scent of your wife’s suntan lotion. Now and then, as you hug the shore, your nose stiffens with a whiff of barbecue. That’s what it’s like. You feel your wife’s hair tickling your face. When you come about, she’ll close her eyes, facing the blinding brilliance of the sun. But not you. You’ll learn to look into it. It’s such a sensation. You’ll feel close to the sky and the gulls and . . . ”

“She’s the captain,” the husband said, and chuckled. “I’m the crew.”

“I can come and help put her in the water,” I said.

“That won’t be necessary,” he said, watching his wife expertly hitch the trailer to their SUV. He handed me a check.

“If there are any leaks, or if you have any problems, you’ll call, won’t you?” I asked.

They left quickly. I headed to the back of the house and the beach. Kicking up sand, I drifted to waves rolling in and gazed out on the water I no longer could breach.

Advertisement

Then my phone buzzed. A man wondered if he could come by to look at the Blue Jay.

Saddened, I said, “She’s gone.”

Richard D. Zboray lives in Stratford, Conn., where he drives neighbors nuts telling them about the sailboat he once had.