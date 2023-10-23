Speeding vessels ignoring rules, putting endangered whales at risk

A new study from the non-profit conservation group Oceana found that 84 percent of vessels are speeding through mandatory slow zones up and down the east coast. At the same time, new research from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium shows that after a decade of decline, the population appears to be holding steady at an estimated 356.

For the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale, positive population data is being overshadowed by boats that are disregarding speed limits and putting whales at increased risk.

“While the absolute population numbers are important, other indicators are discouraging,” said Dr. Scott Kraus, chair of the Consortium in a statement. “We continue to injure and kill these whales at alarming rates, such that they cannot carry out basic biological functions like growth and reproduction.”

In 2008, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created mandatory and voluntary slow zones in areas where right whales feed and migrate. The slow zones required or requested vessels over 65 feet in length to slow to speeds of 10 knots, or 11 miles per hour — about half the speed at which large vessels like cargo ships usually travel.

North Atlantic right whales, one of the world’s most endangered large whale species, swim at about six miles per hour near the surface. Dark in color, the whales are hard for boats to spot. The faster a vessel is traveling, the more difficult it is for them to maneuver to avoid a collision.

“Boats are speeding, and whales are dying — it’s just that simple,” said Oceana campaign director Gib Brogan.

Brogan said that for right whale populations to be effectively protected by the slow zones, compliance to the speed limits must be “close to 100 percent.” Oceana’s study shows less than 20 percent of vessels abide by these rules. This non-compliance likely stems from a lack of incentive against rule-breaking, Brogan said, because speeding fines are much smaller than the ones cargo ships face for late shipments.

Ships flagged to the United States, China, Liberia, Panama and the Marshall Islands had the most violations, according to Oceana, with some ships traveling three times the speed limit. Studies have shown that reducing speeds to 10 knots can decrease a North Atlantic right whale’s risk of being killed by a boat by 80 to 90 percent.

“We can have all the rules and regulations we want. If they’re not adequately enforced, they’re not really going to have benefits for the whales,” Brogan said.

North Atlantic right whales can be found in New England’s waters in spring, summer, and fall. Oceana’s proposed updates to NOAA’s guidelines include a year-round slow zone in an area south of Cape Cod. Currently, slow-zones are seasonal.

The North Atlantic right whale — which can weigh up to 140,000 pounds and measure 52 feet in length — once had a population around 21,000, but was hunted to the brink of extinction by the 1890s.

The whale got its name because it was considered the “right” whale to hunt — they’re found near shore, swim slow, and generally float when killed. The population dropped to a low of perhaps 100 before hunting was banned in 1935. The whale was listed as endangered in 1970.

Today, the biggest risks to right whales are vessel strikes and entanglement. Aquarium scientists say the vast majority of whales have endured at least one entanglement.

The consortium detected only two whale deaths in 2023. But that number can be misleading. The number of human-caused injuries also rose, and the effects of lacerations or collisions can later lead to deaths or an inability to reproduce, and most right whale deaths go undetected, the consortium said.

Still, despite the ongoing risks and boats that are ignoring speed guidelines, efforts from scientists, conservationists, and government agencies to protect the whales helped stabilize the population. A sharp decline that began in 2017 has slowed.

“This is a small victory on a long road to recovery,” said Heather Pettis, a research scientist at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life.

“There’s been a great deal of work done so far,” she said, including regional rescue and preservation efforts, as well as federal funding to help save the whales. “We need to continue working hard to come up with solutions that help right whales and preserve industry.”

Although the steady numbers are promising, scientists say it’s too early to celebrate. Brogan said the next step for right whale population stability is “not a mystery.”

“The science tells us that it’s not too late for this species,” he said. “If we stop killing them, they can and will come back.”





