Bill Belichick delivered two messages Sunday, all in one: He’s not going down without a fight

The first was an anonymously sourced report from NFL Network stating the legendary coach signed a multi-year contract extension last offseason. The second was a stirring 29-25 comeback win at Gillette Stadium over the current seigneurs of the AFC East.

During the glory days, his teams were masters of the double score. Sunday was a double score for Belichick. Under siege and under questioning like never before with his team entering Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills at 1-5, he fired a pair of PR salvos to remain HC of the NEP until he determines he’s finished.

FOXBOROUGH — The wait for his 300th career regular-season win is over and so, at least temporarily, is the piling on when it comes to counting down the doomsday clock of Bill Belichick’s coaching career.

What a sunshine Sunday for His Hoodiness, who was in dire need of both statistical and strategic wins. Belichick joining Don Shula and George Halas in the 300 regular-season wins club couldn’t have come at a better time or in a better manner.

“That’s probably the best to do it,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “Knowledge of 49, 50 years in the NFL, he knows how to win. He coaches the right way. He knows how to push the right buttons to get guys going. We’re going to continuously play hard for him … so, we don’t really listen to the outside noise.”

Except this time somebody in the Circle of Trust aware of Belichick’s contract status wanted to counter the outside noise.

In the Halley’s Comet of news dumps, information leaked out about Belichick’s contract, a document handled with the discretion of a Swiss bank safety deposit box.

Translation: You won’t get rid of me that easily.

The story acts as a counterweight to the speculation about Belichick’s job security and recent reports stating that it would be unwise to rule out performative outrage master Robert Kraft parting ways with his legendary head coach.

Belichick’s team topped it off by winning a game when the opponent reached 25 points for just the second time in 22 tries since You Know Who’s departure, rallying to clip the Bills and Josh Allen, who had authored four straight double-digit wins over them, and dodge a four-game losing streak.

“He’s the GOAT,” said defensive lineman Davon Godchaux.

It was a much-needed win for the GOAT coach and a Patriots season in a death spiral.

Notoriously slow starters confronted with double-digit deficits in five of their first six games, the Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead. New England entered dead last in the NFL in turnovers forced with three, but Peppers intercepted Allen’s first pass of the game.

It was football foreshadowing.

Mac Jones and Co., who delivered the team’s highest-scoring performance of the season, cashed in the turnover with a 2-yard Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run — the Patriots first first-quarter TD this season.

Thanks to a debatable offensive pass interference call from Clete Blakeman’s over-stimulated crew that negated a Buffalo touchdown and a missed 42-yard field goal, the Patriots led, 13-3, at the half, a welcome role reversal.

The past two games, we’ve seen signs of (intelligent) life from a feckless Patriots offense that went 12 quarters without a TD. The turnovers have been toned down and the execution has been tuned up.

“It feels good. We put in all the work to win. We don’t go to practice to lose,” said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. “That’s what it’s for. It feels like a waste of time if we are going to come out here and lose. So to win a big division game … it feels great.”

However, if the Patriots go to South Florida and flop against the go-go Dolphins next week, then this win represents a small oxygen pocket in a season sinking to unsalvageable depths.

Also, Patriots fans now know how it felt for Buffalo backers all those years facing Tom Brady. The division’s premier quarterback can instantly wipe away the fact your team has been completely outplayed most of the way.

Allen expunged a 22-10 deficit with 7:36 left. He gave Buffalo its first lead by plunging in on third and goal from the 1 with 1:58 to go, and a successful 2-point conversion delivered the Bills a 25-22 lead.

A potentially back-breaking loss was staring the Patriots in the facemasks.

Belichick, Matthew Judon, and Jonathan Jones have all offered variations of a “This isn’t a bad team” sermon. But the Patriots needed to validate those words. They finally delivered, and the same could be said of Jones.

He authored The Drive of his career, taking the team 75 yards while going 6 for 7 for 64 yards for the game-winning score to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds left.

Before the defining drive, Jones told his teammates to breathe and believe. Belichick and Jones bought some breathing room. They made cases to retain their jobs beyond 2023 with reminders of what they’re capable of doing.

Jones outplayed Allen, going 25 of 30 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and, for the first time since Week 3, zero turnovers.

Belichick’s defense, by recent standards, contained Allen — 27 of 41 for 265 yards with two TD passes, one interception, and a rushing score. Allen turned in a 90 passer rating, pedestrian for him vs. the Pats.

Take out the windswept win the Patriots had in 2021 and Allen was 5-0 with a 69.2 completion percentage, 1,419 yards, 17 TDs, one interception, and a gaudy 124.6 passer rating against New England recently.

It equaled the first win of the Mac Jones era when the opposition scored 25 points or more. The Patriots had been 0-15, with Mac 0-14.

“It’s tough playing quarterback in this league. You’re constantly under the microscope and scrutiny,” said Peppers, who did a congratulatory dance with Mac.

“Things aren’t going right, you’re going to be the one to be blamed, but he’s done a good job handling adversity, coming to work every day and getting better, responding like a pro, man. I’m happy that he could come out here and lead his team to victory.”

The NFL is the ultimate what-have-you-done-for-me-lately enterprise. No one knows that better than Belichick. Not even a gilded career overseeing an unprecedented salary cap-era, two-decade dynasty and six Super Bowl titles could insulate him from that reality.

Belichick deflected the significance of the win, which pulled him within in 17 of surpassing Don Shula’s all-time regular season/postseason mark of 347. Belichick’s meter is on 331.

But his jovial, joking demeanor at the podium told you all you needed to know about both the macro and micro import. He even left the microphones unmolested.

Belichick didn’t have to say much because he had already delivered his message on two fronts.





Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper.