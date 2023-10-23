Where will the Celtics finish? Who will be in the finals? Here are the Globe staff predictions for 2023-24.

The Globe’s Celtics/NBA reporters and columnists share their predictions for how the 2023-24 season might play out.

Celtics: 60-22, first seed in East.

Eastern Conference: Celtics over Bucks in six. The best two teams in the Eastern Conference face off but the Celtics prove to be the deeper and more versatile team.

Western Conference: Lakers over the Suns in seven. LeBron James and Anthony Davis prove that they have one more run left, and their retooled roster puts Los Angeles over the top.

NBA Finals: Celtics over the Lakers in six. A team that’s been focused on atoning for its past shortcomings finally gets over the top while the Lakers show signs of fatigue after a long playoff run.

Dan Shaughnessy

Celtics: 62-20, first seed in East.

Eastern Conference: Celtics over Heat in 7. As Garden fans chant, “Beat LA!,” Miami boss Pat Riley storms out of Garden, muttering, “I hate these guys.”

Western Conference: Lakers over Nuggets in 7. Back in the Finals yet again, LeBron James declares, “I am the greatest of all time.”

NBA Finals: Celtics over Lakers in seven. HBO adapts new Bob Ryan book on championship Celtics for sequel to “Winning Time.” Pete Buttigieg plays role of Brad Stevens.

Chad Finn

Celtics: 59-23, first seed in East.

Eastern Conference: Celtics over Bucks in six. Defense matters. Milwaukee will (j)rue trading Jrue.

Western Conference: Nuggets over Lakers in six. Provided Nikola Jokic doesn’t retire midseason to go home and hang out with his horses.

NBA Finals: Celtics over Nuggets in six: There will be other meaningful storylines, including Jayson Tatum’s Finals Redemption. But wouldn’t Al Horford, NBA champion, have a nice ring to it?

Adam Himmelsbach

Celtics: 55-27, first seed in East.

Eastern Conference: Celtics over Bucks in six. Damian Lillard’s arrival in Milwaukee has created plenty of buzz, but Khris Middleton’s health should be getting more attention. Kristaps Porzingis emerges as Boston’s second-best player and helps the Celtics back to their second Finals appearance in three years.

Western Conference: Nuggets over Suns in five. The addition of Bradley Beal gives Phoenix even more scoring pop, but the Suns are just too vulnerable defensively. Michael Porter Jr. continues to raise Denver’s ceiling.

NBA Finals: Nuggets over Celtics in six. The Nuggets create some angst in Denver when their sleepy regular season puts them in the No. 4 seed, but MVP Nikola Jokic revs up when his team needs him. The Celtics would have been the pick here a year ago, but now the Finals spotlight is quite familiar and comfortable for Denver.





