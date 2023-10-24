How to find love in a hopeless place

Sometimes you come across a story you just know you have to tell. This is one of those stories.

A few months ago, Boston Globe criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott told me she’d been interviewing women who are in romantic relationships with men in Massachusetts prisons. And not just any men — men serving life sentences for murder. In each case, the man was already incarcerated when the romance began.

Sharlene and DeWayne Blake photographed in their home. They met while he was incarcerated. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ivy told me that these love stories are more common than one might think. People on the outside connect with prisoners through letter-writing programs, Facebook, friends, and other means. Every so often, in the search for human connection, there’s a spark. That’s when the complicated questions truly begin.