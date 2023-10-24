Three observations on where the world of AI is heading

To understand where the world of AI is heading, I’ve been to more tech events in the past month than in recent years combined. I’ve braved a vomit-inducing Nantucket ferry ride, a $61 pasta dish on the island (black truffles), tofu kebabs and pumpkin cannoli at a Watertown startup, and countless pitches and buzzwords, all to bring you a few insights.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of artificial intelligence, it was the age of human stupidity, it was the epoch of $80 billion valuations, it was the epoch of layoffs and slowdowns, it was the season of Big Tech being sued by governments, it was the season of Big Tech controlling governments, it was as if AI wrote this essay, it was as if AI couldn’t even filter my email — in short, it was a messy landscape of Dickensian proportions.

First of all, I’m glad to report, the Boston tech scene is alive and well. We knew this, but you really feel it when you’re in a room with over a hundred local founders, investors, and scholars debating the future of AI. A notable event this month was at a quirky bootstrapped startup called ButcherBox, hosted by VC firm Founder Collective. It felt like a throwback to some of the best events of the past decade – MassTLC’s unConference, Angel Bootcamp, Techstars Boston demo days – in terms of the energy and influence of the attendees.

Here’s what I took away from conversations there, and from recent meetings such as the Nantucket Conference and the Globe Summit.

1. AI is a business contradiction. On one hand, startups and investors believe generative AI will become a trillion-dollar market that will create multi-trillions in economic value. On the other, they know the majority of companies born in this era will not amount to much. The tech giants hold the power (and most of the money), but startups hold the opportunity. We’re in a gigantic hype bubble but until it deflates, anything is possible and no one wants to miss out.

2. AI is a real opportunity for Boston. Sure, we don’t have an OpenAI or Anthropic (yet). Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia are based out on the West Coast. But last I checked, we still have MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, Olin, Babson, a thriving startup scene, and a lot of engaged investors. We have unique strengths in health care, education, sports, and finance. There’s plenty of room for fundamental advances in deep learning and language models, as well as applications and services that build on top of that.

3. AI is going to do more things for you. One of the best sessions at ButcherBox was about AI predictions for the next 10 years. One was that the Red Sox would win a championship with an AI manager. Others focused on how consumers will interact with AI: We’ll outsource routine communications; the majority of our texts and calls will be with chatbots; our jobs and training will be transformed. Some of this sounds kind of scary.

But an overarching message is that techies don’t fully trust AI yet. One entrepreneur told me he can’t rely on the technology to sort his inbox reliably yet, so he’s reserving judgment on other applications. Another was concerned that humans are giving up too much decision-making power to AI without being fully aware. And a recurring theme was that new kinds of inequalities will emerge because of AI.

Taken together, these perspectives should give us hope that the AI world will try to progress in responsible and ethical ways — and that Boston will help lead.

Gregory T. Huang can be reached at greg.huang@globe.com. Follow him @gthuang.