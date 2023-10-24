Eastern Standard is back. Can Boston go home again?

Much of Boston passed through the original: students, baseball fans, families, brunch-goers, CEOs with valuable clients, members of the hospitality industry after their shifts. The restaurant was like a benevolent dad: It set a benchmark for how we should expect to be treated in the world, and it taught us how to drink. As a city, we were deeply attached to the place. And now it is back.

On Beacon Street, there is a new restaurant with a familiar name. Eastern Standard Kitchen and Drinks opened this month in the Fenway, part of the Bower luxury residential complex. It is the reincarnation of Eastern Standard the First, restaurateur Garrett Harker’s classic Boston brasserie, which reigned on Commonwealth Avenue from 2005 to 2021.

The roasted half chicken served with grilled sourdough at Eastern Standard. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The new Eastern Standard doesn’t look much like the old Eastern Standard.

The signature red awning is gone, replaced by a sleek, charcoal-and-glass exterior. The interior is luxe, richer: chestnut, caramel, and gold instead of black, white, and red, hand-poured Italian terrazzo and polished hardwoods underfoot instead of the old tiled floors. The interior is roomy, with so much open space that patrons waiting for a table debate what the restaurant could do with it. A dance floor? A roller rink? And outside the door, instead of the street-level bustle and fray of Commonwealth Avenue, there is an expanse of patio high above Beacon Street. You can see Fenway Park.

The steak tartare at Eastern Standard. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

But it feels like the old Eastern Standard. Just like it in spirit. Harker speed-walking the floor, pausing for pleasantries. Service and food already solid. The plates are the same, thick, burgundy-rimmed china printed with the restaurant’s name. The menu is replete with Eastern Standard classics, new dishes so in keeping it’s hard to separate the two. The marble bar, backed with mirrors, feels familiar. This time it seats 23, two more than the one where bar manager Jackson Cannon served me my first Jack Rose cocktail, oh, some years ago. At the new spot, Cannon comes by our table and sets down a Jack Rose, made with Laird’s bonded applejack, lemon, and grenadine. “Always remember your first,” reads the description on the cocktail list. This is one of the piercing joys of living in a city, measuring the years against what changes and what remains the same, seeing familiar faces over expanses of time.

The Niçoise salad with seared tuna, olive tapenade, and haricots verts at Eastern Standard. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Bone marrow. Bone marrow remains the same. Here it is on culinary director Nemo Bolin’s menu. Roasted bones, pickled shallots, beef jus, parsley: I didn’t write this poem. Baked rigatoni with lamb sausage, pink sauce, ricotta: This one I can recite from memory. Steak tartare, you’re here too? It’s wonderful to see you. Oysters; steak frites; roasted half-chicken with grilled sourdough, frisee, and the acidic goose of mustard; yes, yes, and yes.

Tonight we’re feeling oysters, for sure: Prince Caspians from Duxbury with lemon, mignonette, and cocktail sauce. There is bread and butter, with a dish of bright pickled vegetables. These pickles also top our steak tartare, alongside cornichons and sliced baguette. We get a classic Caesar salad, crisp chopped romaine leaves arranged on a plate with croutons, touched with garlic-anchovy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan.

Our cocktails are gone. We’re grown-ups now, and it’s a school night. Cry me a river, right into my glass of white Burgundy and my friend’s Miller High Life, a drink order that illustrates Eastern Standard’s range and appeal. Next time I’ll try the ES Pilsner, a collaboration with Narragansett Beer.

The bar space at Eastern Standard. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

We share house-made bucatini tangled with littleneck clams, flavored with green garlic and white wine, and just a little bit spicy from chile flakes. Wienerschnitzel is crisp, golden, and strewn with capers and toasted spaetzle, more pickles, and a lemon wedge on the side for fine-tuning the pucker factor. (We wish we could fine-tune the spaetzle, too. We want more. Give us all the spaetzle.)

So far from hungry now we can barely see it with binoculars, we order dessert. Butterscotch bread pudding, are you kidding. It’s an Eastern Standard classic, and it tastes as I remember it, which may or may not be the same. Memory is funny.

The Whiskey Smash cocktail. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Here’s what I know. Eastern Standard is on a very Boston trajectory: arrived here scrappy and young on Comm Ave, worked hard, grew up. The digs are posher, the polish more polished, the view a real I’ve-made-it confirmation. But inside, the kid’s essentially the same kid. It’s an argument for transmigration of the soul. If a restaurant moves to a new location, and it is different but also clearly the same restaurant, what is a restaurant, then? Not the space that contains it. The ineffable.

Not to get too ridiculous about it. It’s just good to have Eastern Standard back. I do miss the red awning.

775 Beacon St., Fenway, Boston, 617-530-1590, www.easternstandardboston.com. Appetizers $14-$23. Entrees $18-$48. Desserts $12. Cocktails $11-$16. Open daily for dinner; lunch, brunch, and late-night service coming soon.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.