Report: More teachers of color pass alternative teacher licensing assessments in pilot program

The recent report shows higher percentages of Latino and Black teachers, and a significant number of out-of-state educators, chose the pilot program’s alternative tests instead of taking the MTEL and passed, earning their license in Massachusetts.

The program, which the state education board approved in October 2020, provides alternative test options to the state educator licensure exam. The Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure, or MTEL, has long been criticized for its stark racial disparities in passing rates.

A state pilot program shows promise in removing barriers for prospective educators , particularly teachers of color and those from out of state, to work in Massachusetts.

Though there isn’t yet definitive evidence the results will translate into a more diverse teacher workforce, state officials hope the program will help address the persistent lack of racial diversity among Massachusetts teachers, and bring more educators into the workforce amid an ongoing labor shortage.

Prospective teachers are required to take and pass two MTEL exams in order to earn their state licensure — tests in communications and literacy and the subject matter the educator hopes to teach — which critics have long argued poses barriers for qualified potential teachers and limits diversity among educators.

The state’s pilot program currently offers five alternative exams to the communications and literacy test, and 18 alternatives to the subject matter tests.

According to the most recent state data, 78.6 percent of white candidates passed the MTEL communications exam, compared to 56.3 percent of Latino candidates and 48.3 percent of Black candidates. The data represents the ongoing racial disparities in Massachusetts’ teacher workforce, 90 percent of which is white, despite an increasingly diverse student body.

Research demonstrates that students of color are more likely to graduate high school and pursue higher education if they have had teachers from the same racial or ethnic background.

The new report, the third since the program started three years ago, showed higher percentages of Black and Latino teachers passed the alternative tests in comparison to the MTEL. The state did not provide the overall number of Black and Latino educators who took the tests or their overall passing rates. Instead the state only looked at the number of people who passed the traditional tests and the alternatives, and compared what percentage of each was Black or Latino.

According to state data, of the candidates who passed the MTEL communications test, 6.3 percent were Latino, compared to 10.5 percent of those who took the alternative. While 3.8 percent of candidates who passed the MTEL communications exam were Black, 6.5 percent of those who took and passed the substitute were Black. Higher percentages of Latino and Black candidates also passed the alternative subject matter tests compared to the traditional MTEL subject tests.

A higher percentage of teachers with emergency licenses and currently employed teachers also chose to take the alternative assessments.

Most of the alternative tests are shorter and cheaper than the traditional exams. Some of the substitute exams are also offered or accepted for licensure in other states, which could be appealing for teachers who trained out of state or have an interest in getting licensed in another state.

The improved passing rates are critical since teachers of color are less likely to retake the MTEL if they fail, Claire Abbott, the director of the Office of Educator Effectiveness, told the state board of education last week.

“If we are offering alternatives that give people an opportunity to try again, or to try in the first place because it’s not the traditional standardized test, then I think we’re getting some of that more expansive impact,” Abbott said.

Candidates who get a near-passing score on one of seven multiple-choice MTEL subject tests are eligible to take the alternative subject matter tests and submit a written analysis of the subject to meet the state requirement.

The vast majority of candidates who participated in the substitute test said the ability to prepare their submission in their own time was an influencing factor in choosing the alternative assessment, and 85 percent cited the open book format.

The state board voted in 2022 to approve a one-year extension of the pilot program through June 2025. Officials don’t expect to have preliminary conclusions from the program or to offer formal recommendations on post-pilot initiatives until some time next year.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.