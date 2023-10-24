‘Rox Box,’ a food pantry for students and staff opens at Roxbury Community College

Meagan George , a student studying criminal justice, has been visiting the pantry, which is set up like a supermarket, since it opened on Oct. 3.

“Rox Box,” a food pantry for students and staff at Roxbury Community College, opened this month to address food insecurity on campus, an issue confronting many Massachusetts college students.

“I unfortunately, like most students, struggle with money for paying for food and decided I’d go check it out and get a few non-perishable items,” George said.

Criminal Justice student Meagan George filled out a suggestion card after making her selections at Rox Box. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The pantry is stocked with cereal, pasta, soups, rice, and other non-perishable and perishable food items, as well as personal care products, according to a press release from the college.

Advertisement

So far, George has benefitted from a week’s worth of lunches from shopping at Rox Box, she said.

Students and staff can fill out a simple form before visiting the pantry, George said. Items for sale are assigned a point value. Once the form is completed, each shopper has 30 points to spend each month, she said.

“Some of our students say they worry about running out of food before they have money to buy more,” said Associate Dean of Students Lisa Carter in the release. “This pantry has been a long time coming. It means a lot to us.”

During its first month, George saw how the college community has benefitted from the pantry.

“It’s helping out a lot. I’ve heard from fellow students that they actually can have a meal for once,” she said. “... It gets a lot of stress off their shoulders.”

Georgealso appreciates the atmosphere while shopping at Rox Box.

“I know, unfortunately, there’s a stigma now with not being able to afford groceries or food,” George said. “[The pantry is] definitely a safe area, so you don’t feel like you have all these eyes on you making judgements.”

Advertisement

On Sept. 22, during national Hunger Action Month, the college held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the pantry.

The pantry was funded by a $180,000 Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and distributed through the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, the college said.

The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Programalso supports Rox Box, the college said.

Additional funding came from a $50,000 Rowland Foundation Grant and a $25,000 donation from the Eos Foundation. Proctor & Gamble and Dignity Matters also donated to the pantry.

A person entered the Health and Science building, where the pantry is located at Roxbury Community College. The pantry supports students and staff facing food insecurity. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.