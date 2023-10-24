Tell us: Have you had trouble accessing the new RSV drug for infants?

A new medication to treat respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is in short supply for infants.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned health providers there won’t be enough of the drug to protect all babies from the common, but sometimes serious, respiratory infection.
As a result, the CDC is advising pediatricians to reserve certain doses for the most high-risk infants.
So, we want to know: Have you had trouble getting ahold of the new RSV drug for your child? Fill out the form below to share your experience. Your response may be featured in a follow up article.
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.