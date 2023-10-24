scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tell us: Have you had trouble accessing the new RSV drug for infants?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated November 14, 2023, 54 minutes ago
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus.Uncredited/Associated Press

A new medication to treat respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is in short supply for infants.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned health providers there won’t be enough of the drug to protect all babies from the common, but sometimes serious, respiratory infection.

As a result, the CDC is advising pediatricians to reserve certain doses for the most high-risk infants.

So, we want to know: Have you had trouble getting ahold of the new RSV drug for your child? Fill out the form below to share your experience. Your response may be featured in a follow up article.

